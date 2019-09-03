Wednesday will be a sign that peak summer heat still holds strong into September, with some summertime storms to boot. Then, we continue to monitor Hurricane Dorian for what should largely be coastline impacts.
Let’s get into the setup for Wednesday. High pressure is squeezed in between a cold front to our east and northwest. Around the high pressure are southwesterly winds.
Throughout the day, we’ll see sustained winds of 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph, pretty gusty for a summer (yes, we’re still in a summery air mass) day.
Temperatures will rocket up from the 65-70 degree range early in the morning. If you will be getting the kids ready for another school year, dress them in shorts, T-shirts and light clothing. Highs will reach 85-90 degrees everywhere, though the shore will be on the lower end of that.
Something that won’t be needed for school will be the umbrella. Yes, there will be storms with that cold front.
That, however, does not arrive until around 5 p.m. in western Cumberland and Atlantic counties. Through midnight, we’ll look for an hour’s worth of showers or storms as a line moves through. In terms of severe weather, strong, but likely not damaging, winds will be likely, with a low risk of coastal flooding.
The cold front will pass around midnight. This will flip our winds to the northeast, bringing a quick cool-down and a little clearing. Lows will be 65-70 degrees by Thursday morning.
The cooler temperatures will really be felt Thursday, when highs just reach 75. Any clearing we see overnight will be replaced by clouds as Dorian’s outermost clouds get into the region.
We’ll have a mostly cloudy day. It’ll feel damp and eerie, but it will also likely be dry.
We do have better confidence on what Dorian will bring to South Jersey. As noted in previous days, high surf, a high risk for rip currents and one or two rounds of coastal flooding will be likely with the Friday and Saturday p.m. high tides.
Coastal flooding remains likely in minor flood stage. That’ll put water on the first block or two of bayside roads. However, no home, business or structures will be inundated with water.
In terms of winds, those along and east of the Garden State Parkway should expect a stiff wind, around 20-30 mph sustained out of the northeast with gusts in the 35-45 mph range. Those west should be 15-20 mph. In short, small branches could blow down, with spotty outages. However, it’ll be just like a nor’easter for us.
Rainfall is the only real variable now. I’d expect some rain, especially at the shore. However, excessive rain will not be likely.
Also, a fun fact for you: Wednesday is our climatologically driest day of the year. At Atlantic City International Airport, 0.08 inches of rain fall, on average, and only 15% of days have measurable rainfall. We’ll likely buck the trend this go-around.
