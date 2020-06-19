The weather Planet Earth will bring us this weekend is impeccable timing, since it is both the summer solstice and Father’s Day. Temperatures will rise into the 80s just about everywhere, with a few summery storms to go along with it.
Temperatures Saturday morning will be in the low to mid-60s across the region. We’ll have a mostly sunny start, though, like Friday, areas of fog will be present, mainly at the shore. By 10 a.m., it will fade away.
"The beach is our biggest asset", that's what Michael Chait said multiple times during the i…
Morning sun will mix with a few afternoon clouds. A few storms will fire up after 2 p.m. well away from the shore, generally north of Route 40 and west of the Garden State Parkway. In fact, the shore likely will be dry, making it a perfect weekend for the sand and sea. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s on the mainland, with upper 70s along the coast.
It’s a scenario that happens on occasion in Cape May County: You’re sitting on the beach and…
Then, at 5:43 p.m., the summer solstice. The sun will have its most direct rays over the Tropic of Cancer. Cape May Point will have 14 hours, 54 minutes of daylight, while Barnegat Light will have 14 hours, 59 minutes of daylight. A testament to the tilt of the Earth.
We generally say that the Tropic of Cancer is 23.5 degrees north latitude. However, it does slightly move. In fact, a website from the Claremont Colleges in California has a picture, marking its annual drift along a Federal Highway in Mexico.
As our shortest night of the year kicks off, we’ll continue to see an inland storm until around 10 p.m Saturday. Then, we’ll start to clear out yet again. Temperatures will fall through the 70s during the evening. Overnight, areas of fog will develop once more, with morning lows in the mid-60s for Sunday.
We’ll do it all again Father’s Day. The shore will likely stay dry, under the influence of a stabilizing, southerly sea-breeze. The mainland will be mostly dry, with hit or miss storms will develop after 11 a.m. A cookout with the family for dad will be perfectly fine. If you are inland, though, just have a spot to run into in case a storm does fire up overhead.
At least 80% of your day will be dry. Highs climb a bit higher, with most shore locations touching 80 at some point.
My thoughts haven’t changed for the beginning of next week. Winds will flip to the southwest. That will push back the sea breeze just a bit more and bring storms closer to the coast. Expect isolated to scattered afternoon storms everywhere. Though, again, most of the day will be dry.
If you need a 100% chance of dry weather for a few hours, focus it on the morning.
The southwest wind will also mean a bigger step up the thermometer. Readings at or above 90 will be likely west of the Parkway both days. Factor in 65 to 70 degree dew points and it’ll feel like the mid-90s. Carry water outside. The shore will get cooled off, with 80 to 85 degree highs.
I wanted to answer a question I get on social media frequently.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.