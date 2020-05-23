For those looking for heat, and even a little bit of humidity in their life, this forecast is for you. However, we will first enjoy a pair of comfortably cool days for late May to end the holiday weekend.
First, a note about Saturday: That band during the morning was strong and brought heavy rain for a few hours, all anticipated. Mays Landing had 1.5 inches of rain, Cape May had 1.46 inches and Folsom had 1.17 inches. What was not anticipated was for near-full sun to break out south of the White Horse Pike for a few hours. That spiked temperatures well into the 70s, even at the shore.
For Sunday, we will lose the rain but keep a good amount of the clouds. An east wind will blow, a familiar story for us, and trap in some of that cloud cover. Temperatures will start out in the low 50s for many.
The thermometer won’t rise too much throughout the day due to easterly winds. For the afternoon, temperatures will range from the upper 50s along the shore, just about where the water temperature will be, to the mid-60s in places like Buena Vista Township and Deerfield Township. Both of which will be about 10 degrees below average for this time of the year. I’ll call it comfortably cool, with a mostly cloudy sky.
Temperatures will fall through the 50s during the evening, but they will not fall that much overnight. Exepct 50 to 55 degrees as a low, right around average.
Monday will be dryer and warmer, and likely the most comfortable day of the weekend for you. Winds will still be onshore, but the very strong late May sun will work warmer air to the surface. Visiting veterans cemeteries, barbecues and strolls on the boardwalk will be OK. The afternoon will be in the mid-60s at the shore, with low 70s in Cumberland County along with inland areas.
Then, the week ahead will be dominated by a ridge of high pressure. Moving in from Florida, that will mean a warming and yes, summery air mass, coming our way.
Tuesday through Thursday look to be dry days and with sunshine, especially along the coast, as daily sea breezes work through. High temperatures will go from the 70s on Tuesday to 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. There will be a little bit of humidity with that, too, late week.
The shore will be a decent amount cooler, with 60s to around 70 on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, look for a fine beach day Thursday, as it will get into the 70s everywhere.
The ridge of high pressure will keep any storms in West Virginia, Pennsylvania and northern New England during this time. By Friday, the ridge will break down a little. Friday will be summery, with a pop-up afternoon thunderstorm.
