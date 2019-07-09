The thermometer will flirt with 90 degrees for much of the next seven days, though one round of tropical downpours Thursday night will be the only big damper on this forecast.
You may not need the air conditioner Wednesday morning, but you will definitely want to turn it on once the sun really starts rising into the sky on Wednesday.
The weather map plays out like this — high pressure will drift slowly offshore. Moisture has been surging into the Plains over the past couple of days but it still stays to our west. Meanwhile, the wildfire in Alberta that brought a hazy sky to us Tuesday may continue into Wednesday.
Regardless of the haze, an an air quality alert will be in effect for Ocean County on Wednesday, which will be unhealthy for the elderly, young children and those with heart and lung disease.
What does that mean for us? A hot day, though the humidity will not be at sticky levels like over the weekend. Afternoon high temperatures will range from the low 90s on the mainland to even a 90-degree reading at the shore. The sand will burn on the beach, making the 70-something water temperature that much more sweeter under a mostly sunny sky.
The dew points will be more noticeable Wednesday night. The evening will be good for the BBQ, pool or outdoor work, sliding through the 80s. Overnight, temperatures will bottom out between 70 and 75 degrees.
Thursday morning will again start off with sunshine. Clouds will build during the afternoon. Low pressure will funnel in that moisture, borrowing also from a tropical disturbance moving west in the Gulf of Mexico.
Most of your day will be fine for whatever outdoor activities you need or want to do. Summer camps will not have to go inside due to the rain. Highs will be in the mid-to upper 80s, right around seasonable.
Showers and storms will begin between 6 and 9 p.m. What likely will happen will be multiple lines of storms will come through, ending between 2 and 5 a.m. While severe weather should hold to our west, torrential downpours will be possible in any storm.
Like mentioned in the last column, localized four-inch amounts can’t be ruled out, bringing stream, creek and road flooding to those isolated areas. Otherwise, it’ll be feeling more like Sanibel Island than Sea Isle City, with overnight lows in the mid-70s.
That low pressure, and associated front, does look to clear by Friday morning. Still, lingering mid-level moisture and energy will be around. An isolated shower or storm during the afternoon will be around on what otherwise will be a good day for the outdoors. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s.
We’ll then be looking forward to a great weekend. Dry weather is expected both days. Mornings start between 65 and 75 degrees and afternoons will rise to 85 to 90, with a few low-90s in towns like Egg Harbor City and Woodbine. All drenched under plentiful sunshine. Hit the beach!
Stormy and steamy: June 2019 South Jersey Climate Roundup
71.9 degrees
That was the average temperature during the month of June in South Jersey, the 19th warmest since records were kept in 1895. It was 1 degree above the 1981-2010 average.
4.79 inches
The averaged out rainfall in South Jersey. This was the 29th wettest June since 1895 and was 1.02 inches above the average. As typical during the summer, localized thunderstorms drove the activity. In fact, Middle Township saw both the highest and lowest totals in Cape May County, at 2.89 inches and 5.05 inches, respectively.
Second out of over 1400
Robinson looked at over 1400 12-month intervals since 1895 to determine what the wettest interval was in the entire state. Turns out, it was from July 2018 to June 2018.
The only one wetter? February 2018 to January 2019.
15 and 128
The number of tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings, respectively, in the state of New Jersey this year. Both are the highest as of July 8. Robinson says that while the warnings issued by the National Weather Service are indicative of a stormier pattern, factors such as increased radar technology and more eyewitness accounts lead to the higher total as well.
