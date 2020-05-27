A solid stretch of summery weather will arrive Thursday.
While there will be days at the beach and shorts weather all around, this will come at the expense of thunderstorms over the next couple of days.
It’ll be another morning of fog, low clouds and tricky traveling in spots, as the marine airmass worked onto land overnight. Temperatures to start Thursday will be milder than previous mornings, sitting just around 60 degrees. So it’ll be a summery start to the day, with twinges of humidity.
Winds on Thursday will be more southerly than in days past. As a result, temperatures will increase. Expect upper 60s at the shore to upper 70s right across the bays to the low 80s well west of the Garden State Parkway. Dew points will be higher but still not uncomfortable.
In terms of rain, we will track a few showers of thunderstorms after 11 a.m. on the mainland and after 1 p.m. along the coast. Coverage of these storms will be limited, though, mainly confined well west. In fact, most of you along the shore should be dry. Enjoy the outdoors, but keep a rain risk in the back of your mind.
Thursday night will be balmy. It wouldn’t be a surprise to want the air conditioner on all night. We’ll slowly fall between the cloud cover, evening storm risk and southerly winds. Overnight low temperatures will be 60 to 65 degrees.
Friday is trending drier, as the cold front slated to move through looks to be slower in its arrival. Similar to Thursday, it will be mostly dry and good for the beach or an outdoor project. Temperatures will go from near 70 at the shore to near 80 right over the bays to the mid-80s well inland. A strong southwesterly wind will blow around 15 mph. Any showers or storms will come during the afternoon.
Friday night will be mostly dry, outside of a stray shower. Again, it will be summery, only bottoming out in the mid-60s come Saturday morning.
The cold front will pass during the day. Showers or storms will be around until about the midafternoon. Highs will get to 80 for much of the mainland, with low 70s along the shore. Sunshine will arrive late.
If we fall just shy of 80 degrees either Friday or Saturday at Atlantic City International Airport, it will be the first time since 2003 and only the ninth time in 77 years of record keeping that we did not have a two-day streak of 80-degree or greater weather by June. At Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina, it would be the first time since 2011 without at least a 75-degree streak by June.
As mentioned in my forecast videos, cooler, drier airmass will work in for Sunday. Expect a plethora of sun, with highs in the mid-60s at the coast to low 70s inland.
