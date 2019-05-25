As we continue our journey through this Memorial Day weekend, we’ll bump up the heat and humidity Sunday, as Monday dials back the summery temperatures a little bit.
We’ll have a partly sunny start to a very mild Sunday. Temperatures will start in the low 60s. Nothing more than light clothing will be needed to start the day.
As the day progresses, the thermometer will rocket up to mid-July levels, likely reaching 85 on the mainland by noon. Westerly winds will blow in hot air from the mid-South, where record high temperatures have been broken.
Under a mix of sun and clouds, high temperatures will near 90 on the mainland. Any sea breeze would be pinned back to the shore. Temperatures could peak in the mid-80s midday, before falling during the afternoon as the near 60-degree water blows onshore.
A disturbance will arrive from the west, bringing showers and storms.
Model guidance has most of it missing the region. However, I’d imagine some storms make it in between 5 p.m. to midnight, bringing a brief, heavy downpour. The most likely place for this will be west of a line from Stafford Township to Mays Landing to Maurice River. It’s not enough to cancel Sunday evening plans, but have somewhere to go if it starts to pour.
After midnight, it’ll feel like a summer night. Clouds will slowly decrease. You’ll likely need the air conditioner. We’ll be in the mid-60s come Monday’s sunrise.
We’ll be on the southern edge of Canadian high-pressure Monday. This will mean an easterly wind, though with plenty of sunshine. If you did not get to the pool or water yet, you’ll have a pretty good day to do so. We’ll have a sun-splashed day, with highs in the low 80s for most of the mainland (mid-80s out west of Millville/Vineland).
The onshore flow will keep it in the low 70s at the shore. If you were here visiting for the weekend, it’ll be a nice drive home with the windows down.
If you’re a local or spending your summer here, then you’ll get to take in the summery sunshine all week long. Tuesday will be very similar to Monday. We’ll have easterly winds and temperatures about the same as the holiday. Morning sun will mix with afternoon clouds.
After a very mild and cloud-filled Tuesday night, the warmest start to the morning will turn into a hot and humid Wednesday.
Perhaps it will be quite fitting for hump day. We’ll top off around 90 on the mainland and 80 at the shore. Given the high for late-May heat, plus the sun, a few storms will bubble up during the afternoon.
Finally, I’ll turn over the column to Alexa for the next two days. She’ll talk more about our summery stretch! Hope everyone enjoys Memorial Day, but also want to thank the servicemen and women who have died serving our country. We’ll be thinking about the friends and family during this time.
