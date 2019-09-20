South Jersey is syncing up perfectly with the calendar this weekend, as a surge of summery air continues just up until the sun passes south of the equator for the fall equinox on Monday.
Similar to the past couple of mornings, areas of fog will be likely early. This time, however, temperatures will be a good 5-10 degrees warmer than the past couple of mornings. We’ll start out in the mid-50s for much of the mainland, with mid-60s at Beach Haven and the shore. There will be a few spots around 50, like Woodbine and Vineland, both of which dropped into the 30s on Friday morning.
With surface high pressure just to our south and a ridge of upper-level high pressure nearby, we’ll warm quickly on a southwesterly wind. We’ll be in the 70s for much of the morning. The warming will stop there for the shore, which will top in the upper 70s, but the mainland will settle in the low 80s for the afternoon.
In short, it’ll be lovely weather for fall work projects, barbecues, outdoor activities and the beach. Water temperatures will remain around 70 degrees, just swim where the lifeguards are. The risk of rip currents will not be as high as the past couple of days.
It’ll be a comfortable Saturday evening, with temperatures in the 70s. You can leave the windows open at night, as the low dew points will blow in a lot of fresh air. It’ll be around 60 to the mid-60s by dawn Sunday.
Complaints about rainy weekends at the shore were few and far between this summer, and for g…
Sunday will see another rise in temperatures, owning to upper level winds now blowing from the southwest too, adding in extra warmth. I still will say it will be one of the best, if not the best, beach day of the year. High temps on the sand will be around 80, with lots of bright sunshine. Out on the mainland, we’ll try to reach my perfect weather, with a high of 86 and a dew point of 64 (a touch humid).
You might want to turn the air conditioning on Sunday night. Temperatures will stay in the 70s during the evening, which is good, but will struggle to fall through the 60s. Morning lows Monday will range from the mid- to upper 60s. That will be about 10 degrees above average.
Monday, the fall equinox will start with plenty of sunshine. A cold front will move in from the west, though. I do believe your day will be dry, though clouds will build in during the afternoon, and a strong summery breeze from the southwest will be present around 15 mph.
This year, the fall or autumn equinox occurs in the Northern Hemisphere at 3:50 a.m. on Sept…
The cold front will pass at night. The unfavorable-for-rain overnight timing will mean just a few showers pass through from about 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Tuesday Rain totals will be light, less than a quarter of an inch.
Finally, Saturday will be the last day anywhere in our region that sees a sunset at or later than 7 p.m. until next year.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.