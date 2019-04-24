After a hiccup Tuesday night, another day of sunshine and warm weather will be ours Wednesday.
However, we’ll go over the midweek hump into cloudier and eventually stormier weather to round out the week.
Toward sunrise, not only will any lingering showers be out of here, but the clouds will be exiting stage right.
Temperatures will be very mild again, in the upper 50s along the parkway corridor to the low 50s at the shore.
Just to let you know, this is more typical of an early June morning than a late April one, but I haven’t heard many people complain.
Full sunshine will return by the end of the morning commute and stay with us through the day.
As we bask in the sunlight, a southwest to eventually northwest wind will blow. That’ll keep everywhere on the mild side, even the shore. Expect mid-70s in places like Buena, with upper 50s down in Cape May and along the shore.
A clear Wednesday night will be on tap. Carry the light layer if you will be out for a few hours into the evening, as temperatures will cool quickly.
Otherwise, it will a spectacular evening for baseball, a walk or outdoor work.
By Thursday morning, we’ll be in the mid-40s everywhere (seasonable).We’ll have another bright start. Winds will flip to the east and, as it does, bring some clouds in for the afternoon.
It will be dry, and temperatures will respond to the onshore wind by sitting in near- seasonable levels.
Thursday evening will be a comfortable one as clouds continue to build.
I am still tracking low pressure in the Deep South trying to meet up with northern energy.
A few showers will begin during the predawn hours Friday.
You’ll need the rain gear during the day.
Isolated showers will be present during the morning. Then, steadier bands of rain with embedded thunderstorms will be present for parts of the afternoon and evening.
Is it a washout?
Not in the morning, but if you do need solid chunks of dry time, then I would postpone plans.
Highs will be in the 60s, warmest away from the coast.
Also, just as a fun fact for our day, April 24 was the date of the latest measurable snowfall at Atlantic City International Airport — 0.4 inches of out-of-place white powder fell in 1956.
