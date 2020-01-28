We had a peek Monday and some periods of it Tuesday, but Wednesday will be the day that sunshine will fill the sky again in South Jersey. Looking at the weekend storm, we know that it’s on, but another day is needed to make calls on the exact details on rain, snow and coastal flooding.
Temperatures during the early morning Wednesday will range from the mid-20s in Estell Manor and the mainland to just around 32 degrees in Wildwood and the shore, coming off the presidential visit.
A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens durin…
High pressure will fully settle into the region, making its journey from the Upper Midwest to the area.
This will lead to periods of sunshine during the day. High temperatures will rise into the low 40s, which is spot-on seasonable for this time of the year.
Wednesday night will be mainly clear and a typical January night. Bring the jacket as well as the hat and gloves if you will be out for a while. We’ll be in the 20s by midnight for the mainland. Overnight lows will be in the low 20s here, working its way into the upper 20s at the shore.
Thursday will be a repeat of Wednesday. We’ll have periods of sunshine, seasonable temperatures and light winds (from the east). Temperatures again will stay in the low 40s, perhaps around 40 in a few spots.
We’ll start off Friday with sunshine, but clouds will move in as our weekend storm moves closer. The wind will have a southerly component to it, so it’ll push temperatures a little bit higher into the mid-40s.
Friday night will be pretty mild for the last day of January. We’ll hold into the 40s until midnight and then slowly drop into the 30s everywhere.
Let’s talk about the weekend storm a little bit more. There’s not much cold air to work with, given we’ll be starting in the 30s. This leads me to believe that an all-snow event will be highly unlikely. That does not mean that no snow will be in the picture, though. If the center of the low pressure system tracks, say, 200-400 miles offshore, at least a few flakes will mix with the rain.
I do know any precipitation could fall anytime Saturday. I can also say that one to two rounds of coastal flooding will be possible.
Sunday we will see a breeze developing from the northwest during the afternoon. However, temperatures will hold in the 40s.
A southern high pressure and a southern ridge will pump warmer air in for Monday, despite a strong northwest wind again. You’ll need just a jacket during the day, with a high around 50.
