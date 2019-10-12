Parts of South Jersey are in a moderate drought

Parts of the Garden State continues to be in a state of drought as of the Oct. 3 update. Salem County, as well as a small part of Gloucester County, were placed in moderate drought stage by the United States Drought Monitor on Thursday.

Only 2.75% of the state is in moderate drought. However, 81.38% of the state is in "Abnormally Dry" conditions. This pre-drought condition includes essentially everywhere south of the White Horse Pike. This is in an increase from 66.97% on Sept. 24.

However, Dave Robinson, the New Jersey State Climatologist, who recommends what areas should be in drought, said the Cumberland County addition might be by accident.

"As far as I knew, the drought monitor wasn't going to show any change in NJ this week. That was my recommendation and the author confirmed that would be the case. Thus, any change is not intentional." said Robinson.

Drought conditions range from abnormally dry, classified as D0, all the way to Exceptional Drought, D4. Here are the threat levels, along with their meaning.