https://www.pressofatlanticcity.com/weather/school-delays-with-coastal-flooding-friday-morning/article_01ceca8c-a98c-54c8-a9ce-86879c74c181.html
For the first time since Tuesday, we go into the day without any coastal flooding concerns. To add the cherry on top, comfortable, dry weather will be expected during the day, with rain showers at night.
First to recap the coastal flooding. Everywhere saw moderate flood stage at some point between Thursday evening’s high tide and Saturday morning’s high tide. For most places, Friday evening was the highest tide, though Greenwich Township, on the Delaware Bay, had its highest Thursday night. That was its worst flood event since the blizzard of 2016.
Ocean County appeared to have the most water. Harvey Cedars police reported 2 to 3 feet of water on the Friday evening high tide. At the Barnegat Light tide station, this was the worst flooding since Superstorm Sandy. I saw a tide gauge near Toms River that was in flood stage from Thursday morning straight through the day Saturday, even during low tide. So it was uncommon, but not rare. For many places, last October’s flooding event was worse than this one.
OK, back to the forecast. We have a weak southwest wind around a high pressure off the mid-Atlantic coast. We’ll start Sunday with a good amount of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s west of the Garden State Parkway, rising to the upper 50s in Sea Isle City and the shore.
Staff reporter Colt Shaw took this timelapse of the coastal flooding during the Thursday eve…
During the afternoon, we’ll see more clouds. However, we’ll still be able to reach near 70 degrees in most places. So enjoy the comfortable day!
Between 7 and 9 p.m., showers will arrive from the southwest. This is due to a piece of energy left over from Saturday night’s cold front that is just now entering the area.
The showers will be hit or miss throughout the night, with the highest coverage in Cape May County (finally, as they need the rain the most). Some places will see nothing, but up to a quarter of an inch will be likely, especially in Cape May County. Rain showers will end between 3 and 5 a.m.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be the featured guest at the New Jersey Coastal Coalit…
As we start the new week, we’ll have a new air mass in place. High pressure will bring a northerly wind for Monday. For Tuesday, the offshore high pressure will bring a southerly wind. Either way, high pressure means sunshine, no rain and great weather for after school activities, exercise or outdoor work. Temperatures will actually be warmer on the north wind Monday, in the low to mid-70s, than Tuesday, which will be in the 60s. With the clear sky and calm winds, expect a wide spread of temperatures on Monday night. Vineland will likely be in the mid-40s, hovering near 60 in Surf City and elsewhere along the shore.
We never get a direct hit by either, but two separate storm systems will clip South Jersey on Wednesday. We still need to hash out timing, but expect a few showers Wednesday, mainly during the afternoon.
Parts of South Jersey are in a moderate drought
Parts of the Garden State continues to be in a state of drought as of the Oct. 3 update. Salem County, as well as a small part of Gloucester County, were placed in moderate drought stage by the United States Drought Monitor on Thursday.
Only 2.75% of the state is in moderate drought. However, 81.38% of the state is in "Abnormally Dry" conditions. This pre-drought condition includes essentially everywhere south of the White Horse Pike. This is in an increase from 66.97% on Sept. 24.
However, Dave Robinson, the New Jersey State Climatologist, who recommends what areas should be in drought, said the Cumberland County addition might be by accident.
"As far as I knew, the drought monitor wasn't going to show any change in NJ this week. That was my recommendation and the author confirmed that would be the case. Thus, any change is not intentional." said Robinson.
Drought conditions range from abnormally dry, classified as D0, all the way to Exceptional Drought, D4. Here are the threat levels, along with their meaning.
Abnormally Dry - D0
This stage either means the region will go into drought if rain does not come, or will come out of drought.
According to the United States Drought Monitor, Abnormally Dry conditions bring:
Delayed planting and stunted crop growth
An elevated fire danger
Lawns that brown early, along with wilted gardens
A decline in surface water levels
Abnormally Dry conditions can reasonably be expected every 3 to 5 years, according to New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson.
Moderate Drought - D1
This is the first official drought category, which occurs every 5 to 10 years, on average, according to Robinson. During this time:
Irrigation use increases
Hay and grain yields are lower than normal
Honey production declines
Wildfires and ground fires increase
Trees and landscaping are stressed; fish are stressed
Voluntary water conservation is requested; reservoir and lake levels are below normal capacity.
Severe Drought - D2
Severe drought is when day to day impacts are felt by the general population. This occurs every 10 to 20 years, on average, said Robinson. This includes:
Outdoor water restrictions are implemented
Warnings are issued on outdoor burns
Water quality is poor
Golf courses conserve water
Crops are impacted in both yield and fruit size
Producers begin feeding cattle
Poor air quality
Trees are brittle and susceptible to insects
Fish kills occur
Extreme Drought - D3
Extreme drought brings increased strain on resources in the area, including:
Widespread crop loss
Stressed Christmas trees
Wells that run dry
Increased business from well drillers
Wildlife disease outbreak
Extremely reduced flow to ceased flow of water
Warm river temperatures
Extreme drought is rare in New Jersey and occurs every 20 to 50 years on average, according to Robinson.
Exceptional Drought - D4
Exceptional Drought stage is extremely rare in New Jersey. The only time once has occurred since 2000 was between Aug. 20-26, 2002. Even still, the only counties in this category were Salem and a very small part of Cumberland County (Stow Creek and Greenwich).
During this stage, crop less is widespread. Water emergencies go into place as well. In 2002, the Great Egg Harbor River, as other small streams in South Jersey, were at a then all-time low. The former Seaview Mariott Resort in Galloway had to reduce their water usage. Landscapers cut their works because they couldn't cut lawns.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
https://www.pressofatlanticcity.com/weather/school-delays-with-coastal-flooding-friday-morning/article_01ceca8c-a98c-54c8-a9ce-86879c74c181.html
Be sure to watch Joe's daily forecast videos online. This forecast is updated Monday through Friday. For articles and more, you can also follo…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.