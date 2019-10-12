Ocean City Fall Block Party
For the first time since Tuesday, we go into the day without any coastal flooding concerns. To add the cherry on top, comfortable, dry weather will be expected during the day, with rain showers at night.

First to recap the coastal flooding. Everywhere saw moderate flood stage at some point between Thursday evening’s high tide and Saturday morning’s high tide. For most places, Friday evening was the highest tide, though Greenwich Township, on the Delaware Bay, had its highest Thursday night. That was its worst flood event since the blizzard of 2016.

Ocean County appeared to have the most water. Harvey Cedars police reported 2 to 3 feet of water on the Friday evening high tide. At the Barnegat Light tide station, this was the worst flooding since Superstorm Sandy. I saw a tide gauge near Toms River that was in flood stage from Thursday morning straight through the day Saturday, even during low tide. So it was uncommon, but not rare. For many places, last October’s flooding event was worse than this one.

OK, back to the forecast. We have a weak southwest wind around a high pressure off the mid-Atlantic coast. We’ll start Sunday with a good amount of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s west of the Garden State Parkway, rising to the upper 50s in Sea Isle City and the shore.

During the afternoon, we’ll see more clouds. However, we’ll still be able to reach near 70 degrees in most places. So enjoy the comfortable day!

Between 7 and 9 p.m., showers will arrive from the southwest. This is due to a piece of energy left over from Saturday night’s cold front that is just now entering the area.

The showers will be hit or miss throughout the night, with the highest coverage in Cape May County (finally, as they need the rain the most). Some places will see nothing, but up to a quarter of an inch will be likely, especially in Cape May County. Rain showers will end between 3 and 5 a.m.

As we start the new week, we’ll have a new air mass in place. High pressure will bring a northerly wind for Monday. For Tuesday, the offshore high pressure will bring a southerly wind. Either way, high pressure means sunshine, no rain and great weather for after school activities, exercise or outdoor work. Temperatures will actually be warmer on the north wind Monday, in the low to mid-70s, than Tuesday, which will be in the 60s. With the clear sky and calm winds, expect a wide spread of temperatures on Monday night. Vineland will likely be in the mid-40s, hovering near 60 in Surf City and elsewhere along the shore.

We never get a direct hit by either, but two separate storm systems will clip South Jersey on Wednesday. We still need to hash out timing, but expect a few showers Wednesday, mainly during the afternoon.

