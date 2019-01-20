Heavy rains are causing some flooding and slick roads throughout the region. Drivers should be aware of some closures, delays and advisories.
10 a.m.: Only the eastbound side of the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township near West Atlantic City was closed as the westbound side remained open. Minor flooding affected both sides. Egg Harbor Township Police and New Jersey Department of Transportation were on the scene monitoring the ongoing flooding. Drivers headed into Atlantic City are being diverted to the Atlantic City Expressway.
9 a.m.: The Dorset Avenue Bridge in Ventnor is closed due to high flood waters. Police are blocking the entrances to and from Ventnor Heights.
Ventnor PD have blocked off the Dorset Ave. bridge. @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/SHYVMCx5mX— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) January 20, 2019
8:15 a.m.: Flooding on the Black Horse Pike has closed all lanes in Egg Harbor Township both to and from Atlantic City. Drivers should follow detours onto the Atlantic City Expressway.
We are experiencing Minor Tidal Flooding in the usual areas. And additional Water from heavy rain will back up areas of poor drainage. Use caution and do not drive thru flooding areas— Atlantic City OEM (@AtlanticCityOEM) January 20, 2019
An accident with injuries on the westbound side of the Atlantic City Expressway near exit 12 in Egg Harbor Township has closed both the right lane and shoulder. Drivers are advised to move over for emergency workers.
CAPE MAY
Flooding has caused all lanes closed on NJ 147/North Wildwood Boulevard going in and out of North Wildwood. Drivers should follow detours.
Flooding has caused all lanes on NJ 47 closed going in and out of Wildwood. Drivers should follow detours.
Traffic updates are provided by 511nj.org
