New graduates leave High Point Solutions Stadium after a Rutgers University graduation ceremony in Piscataway Township, N.J., Sunday, May 13, 2018. Family and friends watched as over 18,000 graduates received their degrees on Mother's Day. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

As the latest class of graduates from New Jersey's flagship university meet Sunday to turn their tassels, the weather will be near full cooperation.

Rutgers University's Commencement will take place at HighPoint.com stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey on Sunday, May 19 at 10 a.m. The Rutgers University–New Brunswick and Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences will be graduating at this event.

There were likely be a few hundred people from South Jersey cheering on the new grads. According to Carissa Sestito, part of Rutgers University News and Media Relations, 629 students from Ocean, Cumberland, Cape May and Atlantic counties graduated from the campus in the 2017-2018 academic year. 

The weather in Middlesex County will be similar to what will be happening in the region. A mix of sun and clouds will be expected throughout the ceremony. A southerly wind will blow around high pressure in the Deep South. That means a summery day to kick off summer at the University. In terms of layers, no layers will be needed. If you will be graduating, the regalia is heavy, so stay cool. Bring sunglasses, too, especially if you will be facing the north end zone, facing River Road. 

With that summer airmass, though, comes the potential for showers and storms. However, I will go with a likely dry forecast. These are of the pop-up variety and typically need a morning worth of sunlight to fire up (unlike my graduation, which I'll get to at the bottom). Here's an hour by hour breakdown of conditions.

9 a.m. - 63 degrees, partly sunny.

10 a.m. - 68 degrees, partly sunny

11 a.m. - 71 degrees, partly sunny

12 p.m. - 74 degrees, partly sunny

The afternoon will see high temperatures in the upper 70s. You will likely not need the umbrella, but keep it in the car for the unlikely risk of a storm.

Of course, there are many outdoor school convocations happening over the weekend and into the new week as well. Here are the forecast for each of them.

Douglass Residential College (Saturday, May 18, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

65 to 70 degrees, sunny, winds 5 to 10 mph.

School of Arts and Sciences (HighPoint.com Stadium, Sunday, 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

74 to 78 degrees, partly sunny, 20 percent risk of a shower or storm. 

School of Environmental and Biological Sciences (Passion Puddle, Monday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

75 to 80 degrees. Mostly sunny , humid, 20 percent risk of a shower or storm.

This will be very similar to MY SEBS graduation. Pro tip: Bring paper towels for the perspiration. 

On average, high temperatures sit in the low 70s, with a 4 percent risk of a high temperature over 90 degrees. 39 percent of years have measurable rain, 28 percent over a tenth of an inch.

Last year's graduation, on May 13, was an all day soaker, with a raw feel in the air. My convocation, on the same day in 2013, was gray, raw and full of drizzle and showers, much like this past Monday was. The high temperature sat only in the upper 50s. Still, Virginia Long, then New Jersey Supreme Court Justice left words that I took on with me forever, dressed in a poncho and all. 

Thousands receive diplomas at Rutgers graduation ceremony

Graduates and faculty try to protect themselves from the rain during a Rutgers University graduation ceremony in Piscataway Township, N.J., Sunday, May 13, 2018. Family and friends watched as over 18,000 graduates received their degrees on Mother's Day. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

"Be smart and good."

Congratulations Rutgers grads, you are the future of New Jersey, and beyond. 

Joe Rutgers Graudation

The 2013 Rutgers University Commencement on May 19, 2013. Here's me lifting my cap. No poncho yet. 

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

