The soaking rain overnight will come to an end Sunday. However, a pair of cold fronts will usher in sweeping changes, literally, as whipping winds dominate into Monday.
Rain will continue to pound South Jersey as we go into Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 40s. Areas of roadway flooding will be possible early in the morning. Rain will lighten up around 9 a.m. Bring the rain gear. Winds will pick up out of the southwest, with sustained winds around 15 mph and gusts in the 30s.
This will pull in warmer air as a warm front lifts to the north of us. As we get into this warm wedge, temperatures will spike. Highs will be in the low 60s away from the Delaware Bay shore and Atlantic Ocean waters. Along the water, expect mid 50s.
The rain will end between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. One to 1.75 inches of rain total will yield areas of stream and creek flooding through the day.
We enter the next weather story — the winds. We have a strong low pressure on our hands, the same one responsible for the 35.9 inches of snow in Flagstaff and flakes in Vegas. So, we will be talking about some powerful stuff.
Winds on Sunday afternoon will be from the northwest around 20 mph, with gusts around 40 mph. The sky will clear a little. Then, a second cold front passes during the evening. A shower will be possible from 4 to 8 p.m. Gusts will bump up into the stiff 40s. Low temperatures Monday morning will be around 32 degrees. Expect a mainly clear night.
As soon as the sun starts to rise Monday, winds will go up another notch. Sustained winds of 20-30 mph with gusts around 50 howl for your day. This has the potential to be treacherous. Given the rain, the threshold for downed trees and power lines will be higher. High-profile vehicles may have trouble on the bridges. Gales will be present on the water. Not to mention, the future tide gauges in Ocean City saw low water levels Monday.
Besides the winds, highs will be back to reality, in the mid 40s. It’ll be a breezy Monday evening, but as high pressure fills in, the winds will relax. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.
