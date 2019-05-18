As high pressure slides offshore, we’ll continue to trend into summertime warmth on our last week before Memorial Day weekend.
Joe Miketta, Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Mount Ho…
We will be greeted by a clearing sky on Sunday morning. Clouds built in ahead of a warm front, but now that the warm front will be passing through, we’ll get into the “warm sector,” meaning rain-free and warm.
And warm it will be. It’ll feel like summer with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be in the low 80s. At the shore, you’ll catch a breeze off the still chilly water. However, this isn’t March. It will be 70 degrees, as you stroll the towns.
Going into the overnight, clouds will again be on the increase. Storms continue to be a possibility into Sunday evening, with the timing shifting earlier. Instead of midnight, I now believe showers/storms will possibly be around between 9 p.m. to 2 a.m, staying to our northwest generally. The Storm Prediction Center does have part of the region in a level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather (damaging winds). However, given the unfavorable overnight timing, I doubt we get that.
You might want the air conditioner on at night. Lows? Balmy, and peak summer, in the mid-60s. I do believe warm nights will be a trend (again) this summer.
After the showers exit during the p.m. rush, we’ll wind up with a dry rest of the day. A strong southwest breeze will kick in. Highs reach well into the 80s, shorts weather (cooler at the shore)! There’ll be a touch of humidity, too.
A cold front will pass during the evening. When it does, we’ll see a line of storms fire off. I believe this happens between 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Again, severe weather will be watched, but it will be unlikely.
The cold front will then cleanse our atmospheric pallet for a couple of days Tuesday and Wednesday. A strong, drying northwest wind will be around Tuesday. On both days, we’ll go back into low dew points and plentiful sunshine. Temperatures will be spot-on seasonable for this time of year. It’ll be mid-70s for highs in places like Vineland and Egg Harbor Township. Wildwood Crest and the shore will be in the mid to upper 60s.
It’ll be wonderful sleeping weather at night, too. Temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday nights bottom out in the 50s.
Also, a quick peek at Memorial Day weekend shows a summery pattern in store. Warm weather will be likely, with a few storms around, but nothing that constitutes a washout.
Joe Miketta, Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Mount Ho…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.