Sunday has the potential to give us the first heat wave of the year, as a 90-degree day is expected. A few storms will be present late into the day and into the night. A cool down back to seasonable weather is expected for early this week.

It’ll feel more like South Florida than South Jersey on Sunday morning. Temperatures will start out in the low 70s, about 10 degrees above average for late June. Any rain from the night should be gone by sunrise.

A low-pressure system will move into New England during the day. Winds will be westerly around the low pressure as it continues to tap into the very warm air in the Mid-South. You will need to take it easy if you will be outside for a while on the mainland. It’ll feel like the mid-90s when you factor in the dew point with the near- 90-degree highs.

Saturday’s numbers were not in at the time of this writing. However, if it does reach 90 degrees both days, as forecasted, then we’d go three days in a row of 90 or greater heat, marking our first heat wave.

The shore will be pretty warm, too. The sea breeze should be pushed back, allowing Atlantic City to be in the mid-80s. However, it will be a good beach day, or for anywhere on the water.

Thunderstorms will flare up, but not until about 4 p.m. This will be associated with a cold front. The storms will be hit or miss, leaving plenty of dry time throughout the day and even after 4 p.m.

Storms will be around until 11 p.m. Then we’ll clear out pretty quickly as drier air fills in behind the front. Evening temperatures will be in the 80s, and while it’ll still be around 70 for a Monday morning low, it will not feel as sticky as it did Sunday morning.

Monday and Tuesday look to be about the same. Both will likely be dry, with just a touch of muggy weather. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s out in Bridgeton and inland areas, while Brigantine and the shore will be around 80 or the upper 70s. We’ll have a north-to-northeast wind as a familiar pattern develops, a closed low. In short, a closed low is a low-pressure system cut off from the upper level flow, such as the jet stream. Therefore, it is slow to move. It generally keeps the heat away, while eventually sparking up storms.

That will be the case for Wednesday and Thursday. Mornings will start generally at 65 to 70 degrees, with areas of fog. Afternoon highs will get up to the mid-80s on the mainland and near or just above 80 on the mainland — seasonable.

Most of your day will be dry and OK for outdoor events. However, we will deal with rounds of scattered afternoon storms.

If you need large chunks of dry time, focus them on the morning.

