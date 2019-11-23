Looking at the forecast over the next week, Sunday will be the only real blip. Otherwise, you can feast on sunshine and seasonable to mild weather up until a Thanksgiving cool down.
The rain that started Saturday night will continue into the early hours of Sunday, as a low-pressure system rolls up the Jersey shore, strengthening as it does so. Rain will be present from until about 7 to 9 a.m., ending from the shores of the Delaware Bay to Long Beach Island and points north as it does.
Total rainfall overnight and Sunday morning will be a half inch to an inch. No flooding issues are likely, but spotty ponding of susceptible roadways will be possible.
We may get clearing behind the rain for a couple of hours. But the back end of the system will likely cloud us up for a few hours during the afternoon. With that comes the potential for a brief shot of rain. However, most of your Sunday will be dry after 9 a.m. High temperatures will be sitting right around a seasonable 50 degrees.
We’ll have a clear Sunday night. Temperatures will fall through the 40s. Come Monday morning, the mainland will dip to freezing, while the shore will stay in the upper 30s.
We’ll be on the northern edge of high pressure for Monday. That means two things: First, we’ll be loaded with sunshine. Second, we’ll be cool. A high at or just above 50 will be right on target. Also, the coastal flooding talked about in the previous edition will not come to fruition.
Tuesday will take another step up in the temperature department. High pressure will be nearby but sit offshore, and we will have a southwest wind. So, temperatures will be on the rise. Expect upper 50s for afternoon highs.
A strong low-pressure system will start to influence us, moving through interior New England. A cold front will drag through at some point, likely during the evening. If you are a fan of the warm, you’ll like Wednesday. High temperatures will be above 60. West of the Garden State Parkway will be in the mid-60s, and the shore will be in the upper 50s.
That cold front will pass through during the afternoon and evening. A shower will be possible between 1 and 7 p.m., but that will be all. Wednesday night will require a light jacket, but that’s all. Temperatures will fall through the 50s and 40s quickly on a northwesterly wind during the evening.
Thanksgiving morning will start in the mid- to upper 30s. It’ll feel like the 20s, though, so dress warmly if you’ll be at a turkey trot or high school football game. A strong northwest wind 15-20 mph will blow. While highs will be seasonable, it will feel around 40.
