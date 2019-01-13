Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Matt Torres of Atlantic County Public Works salts the sidewalk outside the county courthouse in Mays Landing.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
South Jersey ended the weekend with a snowy Sunday, but residents didn’t mind too much.
Snow in the state’s southern counties caused some slow driving on major and local roads, and delayed openings at businesses, but by the afternoon, people were out enjoying the weather or happy staying inside awaiting the start of the Philadelphia Eagles’ playoff game at New Orleans.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
“I like it when we get a lot,” said Donna Gaffney as she scraped off snow from her car in Ventnor. “I want a lot or nothing. This is the perfect kind of snow because it’ll probably be gone before it gets black and dirty.”
It’s also a good time for her two corgis, Lou and Oscar, who love running around in the snow and “fetching” snow balls.
Vince Jones, director of the Atlantic County Office of Emergency Management, said public works departments “did a fantastic job.” What remains is concern that temperatures will freeze the water overnight.
“For the first measurable snow fall, most people stayed in,” he said. “There were few accidents, nothing like we usually see during the first snow when people go out and it gets crazy.”
Snow continued into the evening for many in South Jersey, said Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci. Temperatures dropped below freezing shortly after dark, which brought re-freeze onto untreated sidewalks and roadways.
“No snow will be in the forecast for the rest of the work week, allowing the snow to melt away,” he said, “though black ice can develop on Monday and Tuesday nights.”
Most of the area saw 3 to 6 inches of snow. Vineland Mayor Anthony Fanucci said the city’s public works department had a plan in place and was well prepared for the weather.
Crews were out in the early-morning hours to clear road surfaces and salt, making roads passable, and remained working into Sunday night to get everything salted for Monday.
“I’m very proud of what our public works director and team did, staying out there and working to get the side roads cleaned out,” Fanucci said. “The crews will be out there again early in the morning to check on things and see what’s needed before rush hour.”
1 of 23
Snowstorm Jan. 13, 2019 taken by Brianna Lockwood in Cape May.
Colden in the snow Jan. 13, 2019. Photo taken by Mike Delaney in Egg Harbor Township.
Mike Delaney / Provided
Walking Missy in the snow Jan. 13, 2019. Photo taken by Michele DeRose Mick in Mays Landing.
Michele DeRose Mick / Provided
Nico's first snow in Somers Point Jan. 13, 2019. Photo by Tara Ursino.
Tara Ursino / Provided
Snowstorm Jan. 13, 2019 taken by Tara Ursino in Somers Point.
Tara Ursino / Provided
Snowstorm Jan. 13, 2019 taken by Sheri Kiejdan-Mastero in Egg Harbor Township.
Sheri Kiejdan-Mastero / Provided
Lyla in the snow Jan. 13, 2019. Photo taken by Rosalita Parker in Egg Harbor Township.
Rosalita Parker / Provided
The La Montagnes in the snow Jan. 13, 2019. Photo taken by Antoinette La Montagne in Little Egg Harbor Township.
Antoinette La Montagne / Provided
Snowstorm Jan. 13, 2019, taken by Rosalita Parker in Egg Harbor Township.
Rosalita Parker / Provided
Tommy in the snow Jan. 13, 2019. Photo taken by Heather Higbee in Absecon.
Heather Higbee / Provided
Jilly and Dalton in the snow Jan. 13, 2019. Photo taken by Danielle Noecker in Northfield.
Danielle Noecker / Provided
Morgan in the snow Jan. 13, 2019. Photo taken by Dan Maloney in Cape May Court House.
Dan Maloney / Provided
Kids throughout the region spent the afternoon building snowmen, going sledding, making igloos and running around outside.
The snow was light, and there was little wind, but either way, Bob Mentor would have been out there. The Ventnor resident and former owner of Mento’s Ventnor ice cream said he likes being out and clearing off the sidewalks of not only on his property, but that of his neighbors.
“I’ll usually do over here, the church sidewalks, around the corner and in front of Mike’s (AAAA Bike Shop),” he said. “I like it.”
Glenn Hanselman wasn’t going anywhere Sunday, he said, as he shoveled snow off the sidewalk in front of his Ventnor home. All he intended to do was relax and wait for his 19-year-old daughter to drive home. He had advised her to go slow and take her time.
“I’ve been here my entire life,” he said. “This is probably a one-day thing. It’ll probably be gone by (Monday).”
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.