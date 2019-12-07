Filtered Sunshine Winter

High clouds fill in overhead in Pleasantville. Clouds over 12,000 feet cannot be detected by Atlantic City International Airport, Cape May County Airport and Millville Executive Airport weather sensors. Many others across the country cannot either. Only manned observing stations can.

The calm before the storm will have a little extra meaning Sunday, as a duo of storms will move in for Monday and Tuesday. A brief, bitter blast of arctic cold will follow.

Sunday morning will start just plain cold, even for January standards. Wear the jacket, gloves and hat heading out early in the morning. Morning lows will vary from the upper teens in the Pine Barrens to the low 20s for much of the mainland, and the upper 20s at the shore.

High pressure will move offshore, which will flip winds to the southeast during the day. Temperatures will quickly move up into the 30s and 40s. Afternoon highs will be in the mid- to upper 40s, spot on seasonable.

We’ll see a blanket of high clouds come in overhead and then thicken into the evening. As winds turn more to the south, moisture will get pumped into the air, as the first of a two-storm system comes in.

Bring the rain gear to start your day. Or, just stay inside. Rain will begin during the early morning Monday between 4 and 7 a.m. The rain will be steady during the morning. Most of the afternoon will see rain as well, though, I’d anticipate some breaks. With strong, southerly winds, temperatures will climb. It’ll be mild out, with highs in the upper 50s to even near 60 degrees.

Rain will continue into the evening. Then, around midnight, the rain will taper down. Rainfall totals will be a half-inch to an inch from this first part, enough to cause some pockets of roadway flooding.

The baton will get passed from the first storm, which is largely sub-tropical moisture, to the second storm, which is a legit storm system that will power through the country.

During this “handoff,” it’ll be mostly dry. In fact from late Monday night through Tuesday afternoon, I expect more dry time than not. Spotty showers will be present, and we’ll be able to receive the full effects of the Gulf of Mexico air. Despite the cloudy sky, highs will reach 60-65 degrees, save for those along the Delaware Bay, which will be around 50. If you have outdoor work or plans, try to get them them done in the morning and midday.

From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning, rain will fall from the storm system, and a potent attached cold front will slide through.

Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday night will then see another soaking rain. Pockets of roadway flooding will be likely in spot. Be alert while driving at night.

Temperatures will crash after midnight as the cold front passes. Complicating matters is a piece of energy that will enhance precipitation during this time. Typically, I don’t buy cold air chasing down the warm air to change rain into snow. However, snow may end the event Wednesday morning. If it does, I don’t anticipate much accumulation, especially on the roads.

