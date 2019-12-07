The calm before the storm will have a little extra meaning Sunday, as a duo of storms will move in for Monday and Tuesday. A brief, bitter blast of arctic cold will follow.
Sunday morning will start just plain cold, even for January standards. Wear the jacket, gloves and hat heading out early in the morning. Morning lows will vary from the upper teens in the Pine Barrens to the low 20s for much of the mainland, and the upper 20s at the shore.
High pressure will move offshore, which will flip winds to the southeast during the day. Temperatures will quickly move up into the 30s and 40s. Afternoon highs will be in the mid- to upper 40s, spot on seasonable.
We’ll see a blanket of high clouds come in overhead and then thicken into the evening. As winds turn more to the south, moisture will get pumped into the air, as the first of a two-storm system comes in.
Bring the rain gear to start your day. Or, just stay inside. Rain will begin during the early morning Monday between 4 and 7 a.m. The rain will be steady during the morning. Most of the afternoon will see rain as well, though, I’d anticipate some breaks. With strong, southerly winds, temperatures will climb. It’ll be mild out, with highs in the upper 50s to even near 60 degrees.
Rain will continue into the evening. Then, around midnight, the rain will taper down. Rainfall totals will be a half-inch to an inch from this first part, enough to cause some pockets of roadway flooding.
The winter outlook in South Jersey appears to be one with more snow shoveling and more bundl…
The baton will get passed from the first storm, which is largely sub-tropical moisture, to the second storm, which is a legit storm system that will power through the country.
During this “handoff,” it’ll be mostly dry. In fact from late Monday night through Tuesday afternoon, I expect more dry time than not. Spotty showers will be present, and we’ll be able to receive the full effects of the Gulf of Mexico air. Despite the cloudy sky, highs will reach 60-65 degrees, save for those along the Delaware Bay, which will be around 50. If you have outdoor work or plans, try to get them them done in the morning and midday.
The 2019-20 winter outlook is stormy, with early shots of arctic air. The potential for tric…
From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning, rain will fall from the storm system, and a potent attached cold front will slide through.
Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday night will then see another soaking rain. Pockets of roadway flooding will be likely in spot. Be alert while driving at night.
Temperatures will crash after midnight as the cold front passes. Complicating matters is a piece of energy that will enhance precipitation during this time. Typically, I don’t buy cold air chasing down the warm air to change rain into snow. However, snow may end the event Wednesday morning. If it does, I don’t anticipate much accumulation, especially on the roads.
Atlantic County
Absecon Lighthouse Luminary Light Festival
The festival is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 7. Participants can decorate a luminary bag in honor of a family member, friend, beloved pet or just for fun, which will be then placed along streets and sidewalks with candles inside. The event also includes violin music and caroling before climbing the lighthouse. Tickets are $20 per person and luminaries and supplies will be provided. Please call 609-449-1360 to make a reservation.
Holiday recital series at Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall
The Historic Organ Restoration Committee Inc. is hosting a series of free holiday recitals around Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall’s Deck the Hall event. Local organists will play 10 recitals Mondays through Fridays at noon between Dec. 9 and Dec. 20.
Atlantic County Parks Letter from Santa
Through Dec. 14, a county program is helping Santa answer his mail. To get a letter, have your child write a letter to Santa with the following information included: child's first and last name, child's complete address, boy or girl, age, grade in school, the names of any siblings, best friends, and/or pets, a gift the child would like to ask Santa for and one that they will definitely be receiving, list a big accomplishment they had this year (example: an 'A' in school), and be sure to also include in the letter the name of a parent or guardian with their contact number or email.
Drop off the letter in the “Mailbox to the North Pole” at the Nature Center during office hours – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. If you are unable to stop in, you can mail it to The Nature Center at 109 Route 50 South, Mays Landing, NJ 08330, or email the letter to pleis_kathleen@aclink.org.
If you have any questions please call the Nature Center staff at (609) 625-1897.
Atlantic County Utilities Authority food drive
Through Dec. 13, Atlantic County residents can place non-perishable food items at the curb on their recycling collection day for the food drive. Atlantic County Utilities Authority (ACUA) recycling crews will collect the food with regularly scheduled recycling pick-ups.
To learn more about how you can help, contact the Community FoodBank of New Jersey’s Egg Harbor Township location at (609) 383-8843 or visit cfbnj.org. For more information, call (609) 272-6950 or visit www.acua.com/fooddrive.
Choir Performance in Linwood
CHANCEL CHOIR PERFORMANCE: 4 p.m. Dec. 15; Christmas cantata, "The Light of the World," featuring traditional Christmas music; Central United Methodist Church, 5 Marvin Ave., Linwood. 609-823-4590 or 609-287-1671.
Candlelight Service in Pleasantville
CANDLELIGHT SERVICE: 5 p.m. Dec. 8, featuring Elder Deborah Oatman in concert; free will offering; all welcome; Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Fernwood and Columbia avenues, Pleasantville. 609-641-4342.
Toy drive at Romanelli's Garden Cafe
Romanelli's Garden Cafe is partnering up with For Atlantic City By Atlantic City (4ACxAC) to help the children of Atlantic City receive Christmas toys and are offering discounts to those who bring in donations.
The donation drive started Nov. 18 and is focusing on toys for ages 5 and up for the children in the Atlantic City Homework program, ran by Dr. Colon of Stockton University.
The restaurant will be hosting Breakfast with Santa at 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 7, where customers can get their photo take with Santa and also donate to the drive.
New toys, in their original packaging, can be dropped off at the cafe, 279 S. New York Road, Galloway
Ventnor holiday parade
The city's holiday parade is scheduled for 5 p.m. Dec. 7 on Ventnor Avenue from Derby Avenue to Troy Avenue. After the parade, a block party will be held at Ventnor and New Haven avenues
Cape May County
Captain Nick Fedoroff Christmas Community Celebration in Cape May
The city police department’s fifth annual celebration is set for noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 15 at Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Avenue.
The event features free activities, including bouncy houses, face painting, crafts, games, refreshments, entertainment and more. Santa will be stopping in from the North Pole for photos.
There will also be bike giveaways for Christmas and an opportunity to win prizes.
Anyone wishing to donate an unwrapped toy to help support the Sgt. William Alvarez Annual Toy Drive can drop their gift at the door.
For additional information, visit CapeMayCity.com or contact The Cape May Police Department at 609-884-9505.
Holiday concerts at Cape May Convention Hall
The city is hosting their annual, free holiday concerts at Cape May Convention Hall. America’s Sweethearts will go on at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 and The Angelus Chorus will perform 7 p.m. Dec. 18.
Lower Township Rotary Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting
Rotary Christmas Parade: The parade starts at 6 p.m. Dec. 14 at Bayshore and Breakwater roads and head south on Bayshore Road to the ending point at Rosehill Parkway. That section of Bayshore Road is expected to be closed from about 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
For parade applications, call 609-827- 8771 or email LTRotaryClub@gmail.com.
Caroling in Ocean City
HOLIDAY CAROLING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 12; hosted by the Grass Roots Ukulele Club; Ocean City Free Library and Community Center, 17th Street and Simpson Avenue, Ocean City. 610-993-8584.
Ocean City’s Old-Fashioned Family Christmas
The Annual Downtown Christmas Parade will take place on Friday, December 6th at 6:00 p.m. along Asbury Avenue. Floats, bands and Santa Claus will all be there.
AN OLD-FASHIONED CHRISTMAS EXHIBIT: daily through Jan. 1; exhibit of holiday traditions through the years complete with model trains, toys and more; Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
Sea Isle City
• Open House: The Sea Isle City Historical Society will host their annual Holiday Open House on Saturday, December 7, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. inside the Historical Museum, located on the first floor of the Sea Isle City Library, 4800 Central Avenue. Visitors will enjoy complimentary refreshments and a variety of vintage seasonal displays (www.seaislemuseum.com or 609-263-2992).
• Holiday Stroll: Hosted by the Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, December 7, this event features sales and special offers at participating businesses, as well as entertainment, crafts – and the chance to meet Santa and other characters (www.seaislechamber.com or 609-263-9090).
• Holiday Wine Sampling Fundraiser: Benefitting the Catholic Daughters of Saint Joseph Church, this popular event takes place on Saturday, December 7, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Kix-McNutley’s on 63rd Street (www.kixmcnutleys.com or 609-263-6341).
• Santa’s Calling Program: Santa Claus will personally phone children from the North Pole on Wednesday evening, December 11, starting at 6:30 p.m. Registration is required. Contact the Recreation Office at 609-263-0050 for more details. This event is held in cooperation with the Knights of Columbus of Saint Joseph Church.
• House Lighting Contest: Enter your home or business in Sea Isle City’s 2019 House Lighting Contest. Prizes provided by First Bank of Sea Isle City and Rocky & Fred’s Creative Design Florist. Registration is required by 12 noon on December 11. This event is held in cooperation with the Sea Isle City Garden Club. For more details, phone the Recreation Office at 609-263-0050.
• Brunch With Santa: VFW Post 1963 will host a Brunch With Santa Claus for local children (up to age 10) on Sunday, December 15, at 11:30 a.m. at Post 1963, 301 JFK Boulevard. Families are asked to register by December 9 by phoning the Recreation Office at 609-263-0050.
Christmas in the Plaza in Wildwood
The Greater Wildwood Jaycees are running Christmas in the Plaza, an event that includes shopping, dining and appearances by Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. The festival runs Dec. 6-7 in Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Avenue.
Woodbine holiday parade
The parade is set to begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 8, starting at Woodbine Elementary School. The group will head west to Washington, then north on Washington to Bryant, right onto Adams, then south on Adams to the Public Safety Building.
Trophies will be awarded to 1st and 2nd place fire/rescue decorated apparatus and marching unit, and everyone will receive a participant plaque.
Santa and Mayor William Pikolycky will partner to light the Christmas tree on the bike path. The evening then concludes at the Public Safety building , where refreshments will be served and trophies awarded.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.