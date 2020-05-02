The historically low snowfall in the region this past winter meant departments of public wor…
A weak cold front passed overnight. However, it will only slide as far south as the Delmarva Peninsula on Sunday.
It will hang out there through Monday morning.
A few showers will be present through 10 a.m., associated with a piece of energy riding along the front. Temperatures will be in the 50s and moving into the 60s quickly during the morning.
After 10 a.m., most of the rest of your day will be dry. Cloudy? Sure, but high temperatures will hurdle above 70 degrees again on the mainland, with mid-60s at the shore. A walk in the park or a round of golf will still be OK.
It does look like that afternoon rain I talked about in the last column will not come to fruition until later. It will likely be dry from 3 to 8 p.m. Do not be surprised if a shower passes, but don’t bank on it, either.
Something called a Mesoscale Convective System will move out of the Great Lakes states. MCS is a complex of thunderstorms that becomes organized on a scale larger than the individual thunderstorms, and normally persists for several hours or more. I will keep you updated online if there are any changes. However, I don’t believe we will see thunderstorms. Leftover rain from it will begin between 8 and 10 p.m.
Rain can be heavy at times overnight, but flooding issues should be limited. Then, between 4 and 6 a.m. Monday, it will be over. A strong northwest wind will blow in its wake, with gusts up to 30 mph. Low temperatures Monday morning will be in the 50- to 55-degree range.
Monday will be dry, but there will still be a fair amount of cloud cover. Temperatures will be seasonable, despite the chilly wind. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s. As long as you will be OK with the breeze, outdoor exercise will be fine.
It’ll be a chilly Monday evening for early May. Temperatures will slide through the 60s and well into the 50s by midnight. Overnight, lows will fall to the low to mid-40s everywhere.
Tuesday will feature sun with a few high clouds. A storm system will dive and miss us to the south.
We’ll stay dry but will be on the cooler side, as the cool air from the now diminished northwesterly wind settled in. Still, you’ll want the sunglasses, and it’ll be T-shirt weather worthy in the sun. High temperatures will be a bit over 60 for many.
Looking after that, Wednesday won’t be a washout. However, a shower will be possible at any point. Thursday will be mostly dry, limited to just a p.m. shower.
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University.
I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.