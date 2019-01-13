Snow in Galloway
Light snow is falling across the region on Sunday morning. Snow will not end until the afternoon, or even the evening for Cape May County. 

9:45 a.m.: The snow is piling up, both at the shore and on the mainland.

Egg Harbor Township snow
Snow fell Sun., Jan. 13 throughout South Jersey, including in Egg Harbor Township.

Officials at the New Jersey Department of Transportation said in a social media post that more than 1,000 plows and spreaders are actively patrolling and treating state highways in South and Central Jersey.

9 a.m.: Snow continues to come down in much of South Jersey. While plow trucks are making their way down streets, the weather comes with some warnings.

There are speed restrictions on major highways. Drivers on the Atlantic City Expressway should drive no faster than 35 mph. 

Speed restrictions on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway are at 45 mph.

Slick roadways may also be the cause for some difficult local driving. Northfield Police reported an accident at Mill and Fire Roads, which led to a road closure Sunday morning.

