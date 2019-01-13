9:45 a.m.: The snow is piling up, both at the shore and on the mainland.
MORE RUNNERS pic.twitter.com/KALJyNjJwR— Nicole Leonard (@ACPressNLeonard) January 13, 2019
Officials at the New Jersey Department of Transportation said in a social media post that more than 1,000 plows and spreaders are actively patrolling and treating state highways in South and Central Jersey.
9 a.m.: Snow continues to come down in much of South Jersey. While plow trucks are making their way down streets, the weather comes with some warnings.
There are speed restrictions on major highways. Drivers on the Atlantic City Expressway should drive no faster than 35 mph.
A 45 mph speed restriction is in place between the Delaware Memorial Bridge and the southern mixing bowl in Newark.— New Jersey Turnpike (@NJTurnpike) January 13, 2019
Speed restrictions on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway are at 45 mph.
You can check roadway conditions before you leave the house by visiting the traffic camera page of the NJTA website. https://t.co/dFEMMtfRQF— Garden State Parkway (@GSParkway) January 13, 2019
Slick roadways may also be the cause for some difficult local driving. Northfield Police reported an accident at Mill and Fire Roads, which led to a road closure Sunday morning.
Mill Road is closed at the border with EHT due to a motor vehicle accident at Mill Rd. and Fire Rd.— Northfield Police NJ (@npdnj) January 13, 2019
The roads are very slick please drive carefully if you have to go out.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.