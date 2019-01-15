Quiet and tranquil weather will continue for the next couple of days, as a massive high pressure system dominates the landscape. However, another low pressure system will bring another weekend storm.
Watch for black ice on untreated parking lots, sidewalks and steps Tuesday morning. Temperatures rose above freezing during the day on Monday, coupled with sunshine. That brought some snow melt, and it froze up overnight.
Otherwise, you need the jacket and either a hat, gloves or scarf as it is chilly! Temperatures start out in the mid-teens in places like Buena and Woodbine around sunrise, with mid-20s at the milder ocean. Plenty of sunshine will be present throughout the day, as high pressure centered in the Deep South keeps us cloud free. Expect a high around 40 degrees, right around seasonable for this time of year.
Atlantic County issued a new Code Blue Alert to run from 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, ac…
Some warmer air pushes in Tuesday night, counterbalancing what would otherwise be a night in the teens for the mainland because of a the clear, calm, snow-covered night (all ingredients for quick cooling). Expect lows in the low 20s west of the Parkway, with upper 20s along the shore.
Wednesday will be a rinse, wash and repeat kind of day. Highs will go back into the low 40s, aided by plenty of sunshine, which, by the way, you will get to enjoy more of. For most of the region, Wednesday night will be our first sunset at or after 5 p.m. and temperatures will fall into the 25-30 degrees range, staying starry skied again.
Thursday will begin with a plethora of sun again. However, we will be on the southern fringe of a swipe of polar air. So, temperatures stay in the mid-30s, similar to Monday. It will become partly sunny by the afternoon.
Clouds will then thicken on Thursday night. A weak system will push through. High pressure will eat away at much of the precipitation. The timing generally looks to be from midnight to around noon. Spotty rain showers will be likely for the coast. Inland, snow likely mixes in. However, only minimal impacts are expected (under an inch).
That brings us to the weekend. There has been a strong signal since Saturday that a high-impact event will come to the mid-Atlantic. Strong winds and some coastal flooding are virtually a guarantee. However, how wet or white (or a mix) it will be, remains to be seen. That will be worked on in Thursday’s edition of The Press.
There's a new leader up top the South Jersey Snow Sweepstakes.
There are three scenarios that we know can happen: An all-rain event, heavy at times; heavy rain that turns to sleet and then possibly snow; sleet that goes to snow.
Either way, it won’t be the best weekend.
Finally, we included a rough snow map of who saw what over the weekend. Atlantic City International Airport recorded 4.9 inches during the event. When you take the seasonal total, it’s one of the highest places in the state.
