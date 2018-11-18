As one Canadian high pressure keeps us cool and dry Sunday and Monday, a second Canadian high pressure will take care of Wednesday onward. There will be just one wet piece of the Thanksgiving travel week forecast puzzle.
Even though the turkey hasn’t been put on the table yet, snow season, and the winter of 2018…
Temperatures on Sunday morning will require the jacket on the mainland. Morning lows will sit somewhere around 30 degrees. Meanwhile, the shore, aided by water temperatures in the 50s, will only be around 40 degrees. The difference of the shore and mainland will be in full force and that continues to be why we provide for you the mainland and shore 7-day forecast year round.
A system slid out of the intermountain West on Saturday and quickly will make its way to the East Coast on Sunday. While we will be too far south to see any rain or snow from there, clouds from that system, combined with any lake-effect clouds, will bring a few more clouds to, say, Eagleswood than West Cape May. Regardless, it will be partly sunny at dimmest. Highs will remain chilly, around 50 degrees.
A trailing piece of moisture will pass through late Sunday night into Monday morning. While showers were in the forecast, it looks like it will get hung up before it reaches South Jersey. Therefore, we’ll just go with clouds Monday morning. You’ll kick off the work week with temperatures around 40-45. Then it’ll warm up to the mid-50s, actually seasonable for this time of year. This will be be under a mix of clouds and sun.
However, we do swap out Monday morning showers for a couple of straggling Tuesday morning showers. A clipper system will scurry through New England. We’ll be just on the edge of seeing any precipitation. If we do, it’s plain rain. Once that clears early Tuesday morning, we will have increasing sunshine as a new high pressure moves in. The chill returns to the air, with highs struggling to 50.
It’ll be a wintry night on Tuesday night. The sky will clear out and the low dew points will allow temperatures to crash. It’ll be jacket weather, though the shore stays above freezing. The all-important travel day will not see any issues in our corner of the world.
Ten mph northwest winds will gently blow in cold air. Highs will be in the low 40s on the mainland and upper 40s at the shore.
Finally, now a good time for a friendly reminder. As the temperatures drop, the air pressure in your tires lower. So, be sure to fill them up over the next couple of days. You’ll improve your gas mileage and have a safer car.
