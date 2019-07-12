We continue to luck out with our summer weekends, as dry weather will hold through Sunday and into the beginning of next week.
There will be a bit of mugginess in the air. Overall, it will be a very good summer weekend morning. Temperatures during the early morning will start around 70 degrees, right around average. The sun will shine as well.
We don’t have any real system dominating our weather. We’re on the southern edge of the sub-tropical jet stream, with high pressure sitting in the upper Midwest. The benign weather will make for a wonderful day for the beach, pool or barbecue, if perhaps on the hot side. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees on the mainland, with Ocean City and the shore peaking in the mid- to upper 80s.
Speaking of Ocean City, we’ll have Night in Venice going on during the evening. Boaters will enjoy the 5-10-knot southwest wind with seas less than a foot. Spectators will enjoy temperatures sliding through the 80s and 70s with little in the way of clouds. I hope to see some of you there! I will be a parade boat judge.
Overnight, lows will bottom out between 70-75, about 5 degrees above average. We’ll stay about 5 degrees above average into Sunday. As morning sunshine mixes with afternoon clouds, highs will top out just around 90 (this would make it a heat wave if the official Friday high comes out at 90). So, a little bit of heat, a little bit of humidity, but nothing us in Jersey can’t handle. Just take the usual precautions.
Extending the weekend, it will be very nice Sunday night, playing out similar to the warm Saturday evening we’ll have.
Some drier air will come in Monday on a northwesterly wind. We can thank Canada for dew points in the “touch humid” low 60s, with highs in the low 80s. Again, we’ll be splashed in sun.
I’ll skip over to the end of the seven-day period. On Wednesday, or at least Thursday, the remnants of Hurricane Barry will make their way in. I’m putting in storm threats for Wednesday through Friday. Note that no day looks to be a washout, but any storm brings flooding concerns. It will be downright sultry, though. Heat wave number 3 is possible. Mainland highs will sit 90-95, with a heat index around 100.
One last note, too, with the confirmed EF-1 tornado in Mount Laurel (their second tornado of the year, I might add), I wanted to revisit the number of warning issues. The 16 tornado, 132 severe thunderstorm and 30 flash flood warnings issued by the National Weather Service in New Jersey all tie or take the lead for the most year-to-date.
Five tornadoes have been confirmed in the state.
When is Night in Venice?
The boat parade will start at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 13.
Where does the boat parade route start and end?
The parade will commence near the Ocean City-Longport toll bridge and will travel along the bayside to Tennessee Ave, winding through the lagoons along the way.
Where can I watch the procession?
Bleachers and stands will be set up along the bayside of street ends for the public to watch the parade, free of charge. Space is however limited on the platforms, so expect room to run out quickly.
Streets include: Battersea Rd., North Street, First Street, Second Street Marina, Fourth Street, Sixth Street, 11th Street, 13th Street, 15th Street, 16th Street and Tennessee Avenue.
What about viewing at the Bayside Center
Tickets are also available at the Bayside Center (520 Bay Ave.) for purchase which bleacher seating and entertainment. The DJ will play from 4:30 p.m. until the first boats arrive. The band will resume after the parade until the night's fireworks start at 9.
Tickets are $4 for children under the age of 12, $8 for adults. Tickets are available at oceancityvacation.com/boxoffice or 609-399-6111.
What about parking?
Parking and bus shuttling is free and at select locations, including: Ocean City Municipal Airport, at 25th Street and Bay Ave., Soccer Field at Tennessee Ave., off Shelter Road, and the Ocean City Community Center, 1735 Simpson Ave.
Shuttles will drive to designated street ends on the bayside where the public can view the parade, as well as run to the Bayside Center. Services run until 10 p.m.
Parking restrictions begin at midnight Friday, July 12, and continue through midnight Saturday, July 13, and will be strictly enforced at: both sides of Bay Avenue between 16th Street and 24th Street, the east side of Bay Avenue between 14th Street and 16th Street, and West 16th Street, West 17th Street and West 18th Street will have parking restrictions in place.
Is viewing from the 9th street Bridge allowed?
Yes, pedestrians are allowed to use the Shared Use Bike Path on the south side for viewing the parade, but chairs will not be permitted. Alcoholic drinks are also prohibited in public. No one will be allowed to cross into motor traffic, or block the Shared Use Bike Path. Police will be present for assistance.
What's the forecast?
The summer sun will be cooking upon Ocean City for the parade. High pressure in the Midwest will bring a light northwest wind, plenty of sunshine and humidity that isn't stifling. Here's the forecast breakdown.
3:30 p.m. - Partly sunny, 86 degrees, west wind 10 mph
5:30 p.m. (parade start) - Partly sunny, 85 degrees, southwest wind 5 mph
7:30 p.m. - Mostly sunny, 79 degrees, southwest wind 5 mph
9:30 p.m. - Clear, 77 degrees, southwest wind 5 mph
How about the boating conditions?
High tide at the 9th Street Bridge will be at 6:44 p.m. at a height of 4.4 feet about mean lower low water. Seas will be one foot or less. Winds will be from the west to northwest at 5-10 knots.
In other words, smooth sailing.
Did I read something about fireworks?
A fireworks display will cap the evening for Night in Venice after the parade has ended at 9 p.m. The display will be launched from a barge on the bay.
Can I join in the parade?
You can register your boat or house online at www.ocnj.us/niv. The NIV Committee is seeking volunteer patrol boats to assist with keeping the parade together, monitoring the parade route, and general safety. If you're able to help, email Michael Hartman at mhartman@ocnj.us by 4 p.m., July 11.
Warning: For safety reasons, paddle boards and kayaks are not permitted in the parade.
What type of entertainment will be shown during the parade?
The Ocean City Theatre Company Show Choir, the Cousin’s Band and Andrew Hink will perform from boats in the parade. Some of the cast of the upcoming “Newsies” from the Ocean City Theater Company will also make an appearance.
I heard there would be other big performances this weekend.
Chubby Checker, rock 'n role icon of "the Twist", will commence the weekend ceremonies with a special concert with the Wildcats at 7:30 p.m. on July 12 at Music Pier. Tickets are $25 to $30.
Additionally, a fan meet-and-greet with the actress Kate Flannery, best know for her performance as Meredith from "the Office," will be at Music Pier on the morning of July 13 at 11 a.m. Tickets are $15 for an autograph and selfie with Flannery.
A special performance will be put on by Cassie Levy, Elsa from the Broadway musical "Frozen," on July 14, at Music Pier. Levy is also known for her portrayal of Elphaba in "Wicked," and Fantine in "Les Miserables." Tickets $45 to $55. Children are encouraged to dress as their hero Elsa to have the opportunity to take pictures with Levy. The musical set will include "Let It Go" from Frozen, and also other songs from various Broadway shows.
Tickets for all events are available at oceancityvacation.com/boxoffice, by calling 609-399-6111, or by visiting the Music Pier Box Office, the City Hall Welcome Center (861 Asbury Avenue) or the Roy Gillian Welcome Center (on the Route 52 causeway).
Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be a boat judge
Joe will be seated at the Bayside Center at Bay Avenue between 6th and 5th streets as one of the three who will judge the parade. Make sure to say hello!
