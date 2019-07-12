We continue to luck out with our summer weekends, as dry weather will hold through Sunday and into the beginning of next week.

There will be a bit of mugginess in the air. Overall, it will be a very good summer weekend morning. Temperatures during the early morning will start around 70 degrees, right around average. The sun will shine as well.

We don’t have any real system dominating our weather. We’re on the southern edge of the sub-tropical jet stream, with high pressure sitting in the upper Midwest. The benign weather will make for a wonderful day for the beach, pool or barbecue, if perhaps on the hot side. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees on the mainland, with Ocean City and the shore peaking in the mid- to upper 80s.

Speaking of Ocean City, we’ll have Night in Venice going on during the evening. Boaters will enjoy the 5-10-knot southwest wind with seas less than a foot. Spectators will enjoy temperatures sliding through the 80s and 70s with little in the way of clouds. I hope to see some of you there! I will be a parade boat judge.

Overnight, lows will bottom out between 70-75, about 5 degrees above average. We’ll stay about 5 degrees above average into Sunday. As morning sunshine mixes with afternoon clouds, highs will top out just around 90 (this would make it a heat wave if the official Friday high comes out at 90). So, a little bit of heat, a little bit of humidity, but nothing us in Jersey can’t handle. Just take the usual precautions.

Extending the weekend, it will be very nice Sunday night, playing out similar to the warm Saturday evening we’ll have.

The nine hurricanes and tropical storms to make landfall In South Jersey since 1900

Some drier air will come in Monday on a northwesterly wind. We can thank Canada for dew points in the “touch humid” low 60s, with highs in the low 80s. Again, we’ll be splashed in sun.

I’ll skip over to the end of the seven-day period. On Wednesday, or at least Thursday, the remnants of Hurricane Barry will make their way in. I’m putting in storm threats for Wednesday through Friday. Note that no day looks to be a washout, but any storm brings flooding concerns. It will be downright sultry, though. Heat wave number 3 is possible. Mainland highs will sit 90-95, with a heat index around 100.

One last note, too, with the confirmed EF-1 tornado in Mount Laurel (their second tornado of the year, I might add), I wanted to revisit the number of warning issues. The 16 tornado, 132 severe thunderstorm and 30 flash flood warnings issued by the National Weather Service in New Jersey all tie or take the lead for the most year-to-date.

Five tornadoes have been confirmed in the state.

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

