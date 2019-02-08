The cold that erased the taste of spring this past week will set the stage for not one, but two systems, to pass through early next week. At least some of it will be wintry.
We start the day much different than 24 hours ago.
The gray, quiet weather will be replaced by plenty of sunshine and wind. Temperatures will be the biggest difference, winding up 20 degrees colder than Friday morning. The wind chill will be in the teens, thanks to the strong northwest sustained winds around 15 mph.
As we go into the afternoon, the winds will relax. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s, about 5 degrees below average.
Saturday night will bring quick cooling on the mainland. Temperatures will range from the low teens in the Pine Barrens to the mid-20s at the shore.
Sunday begins as a quiet mid-February morning. Plenty of morning sunshine and southwest winds will quickly raise temperatures. Afternoon high temperatures will be around 40 — seasonable.
The main attraction in the seven-day forecast will be a pair of systems that will pass through early next week.
Two pieces of moisture, a northern stream and a Gulf of Mexico stream, will meet around Illinois on Saturday morning and slowly push east.
The first system will be from Sunday night into Monday morning and is called a “zonal slider,” meaning the storm moves west to east.
Snow will begin in the hours surrounding midnight and continue until around the morning commute. Snow with some sleet will be light in intensity.
Expect a sloppy Monday morning commute, but nothing treacherous. Totals will likely wind up between a coating to 2 inches (I’ll tighten it up online and in Sunday’s print edition). Snow should stick to untreated surfaces.
For Monday, expect a mostly cloudy sky, with highs in the mid 30s. A larger system will ride in late Monday into early Wednesday time-frame.
With cold high pressure in place, it does likely start as snow. The forecast question then becomes how much snow falls before going to rain? In Sunday’s edition, we will have that answer. However, do expect at least 50 percent of this to be rain. Coastal flooding may be a concern, too.
