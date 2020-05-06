Sunshine will be plentiful Thursday. Then another storm system will pass Friday that will unlock very chilly air for early May.
The shelter-in-place orders in New Jersey, and other states, have resulted in a 30% drop in …
Cloud cover will continue to decrease into the morning hours. The full Flower Moon, our last supermoon of the year, according to NASA, will peak at 6:45 a.m. Even within the pockets of blue sky, you’ll be able to take in the moon.
High pressure from the Great Plains will pass by for the day. The strong May sun will be plentiful for much of the day and allow temperatures to climb well above where they were Wednesday. On the mainland, highs will be in the mid- to upper 60s. At the shore, it will be in the low 60s as a northwest wind blows. It will be a good day to go jacket-free and enjoy the gentle breeze.
Thursday night will start out clear and then turn partly cloudy. Temperatures will fall through the 60s and 50s. Then, after midnight, we’ll slide into the 40s, bottoming out around 40 in Laurel Lake on the mainland with mid-40s in Longport and the shore.
A long snaking cold front will approach from the west Friday. As it does, a low-pressure system will ride along it. The good news is that most of your daytime hours will be dry. Temperatures, under a cloudy sky, will peak around 60 degrees during the afternoon. So, an outdoor walk or lawn cutting will be OK.
Then, between 3 and 5 p.m., rain showers will start. There are some subtle things that need to be worked out in this forecast, like how steady that rain will be at first. However, the steadiest rain will fall between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m.
As soon as the center of the low-pressure system passes us around midnight, winds will turn to the frigid northwest. Temperatures will crash into the 50s and 40s. Rain should end between 1 and 4 a.m.
As it does, we will be so close to achieving a rare feat, May snow. Not only is cold air coming in at the surface, but arctic cold is crashing in aloft. Just to give you an idea of this cold, temperatures at the 850 millibar layer, about 5,000 feet up, will likely be our record low.
However, we should just end up with a chilly rain, with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. However, places like Trenton and New Brunswick could definitely end up with snowflakes. Our latest accumulating snow on record is April 24 at Atlantic City International Airport.
The historically low snowfall in the region this past winter meant departments of public wor…
This air will lead to a Saturday more for a St. Patrick’s Day weekend than a Mother’s Day one. High temperatures will only be in the mid-50s, with a mix of clouds and sun, about 15 degrees below average. Winds will howl, sustaining from the northwest at 20-25 mph with gusts in the 40s. Take in any loose objects Friday night.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.