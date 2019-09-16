One of the quietest periods of the year will be present for the week as a ridge of high pressure dominates.
Monday will see plenty of sunshine, with temperatures seasonable for mid-September. We’ll have some 50s in the Pine Barrens, temperatures around 60 in the suburbs and upper 60s along the coast to start the morning.
Temperatures will have no problem warming up, with weak winds under 8 mph and the sun. Afternoon highs will be in the 80s and mid-80s west of the Garden State Parkway. Beach day? You bet. Enjoy local’s summer, though after-school or work activities outdoors will be good as well.
Temperatures will be in the 70s on Monday evening as clouds build in. Sometime between midnight and early Tuesday morning, a cold front will pass through. We should stay far enough east from the rain, though it’ll be mostly cloudy as we begin the day. Morning lows will be generally around 60 to 65.
Complaints about rainy weekends at the shore were few and far between this summer, and for g…
We then enter what will be a boring pattern for the rest of the forecast.
However, for many of you, including this meteorologist, boring is the best thing in September. Plenty of comfortable days will be ahead, with ample sunshine and low dew points for outdoor plans. If you’re a beach bum, the sand will be the spot.
This all has to do with a large area of Canadian high pressure that will move into New England and then out to sea. Aloft, a ridge of high pressure will be present. The way the winds blow at both of these levels will determine our weather.
Tuesday through Thursday will all be about the same. High temperatures will be seasonable to a little below average in the comfortable low to mid-70s. It’ll be a perfect evening for a bonfire or walking the dog. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s inland with near 60- to 65-degree readings at the shore, thanks to a mainly clear sky. For the night sleepers, it’ll be great windows-open weather.
Winds during this time will be onshore at the surface, blowing off the near 70-degree water, with northwest flow aloft. Both are cooler directions for air to be blowing from.
Friday will be the transition day. We’ll keep a mostly sunny sky and low dew points. We’ll heat up a bit, with mid-70s at the shore and low 80s in Vineland and the mainland.
Summery weather will return just in time for the weekend. Southwest winds will blow at the surface and aloft, pumping warmer air in. In my opinion, this could be the most superb beach weekend of 2019. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s, with warm sunshine and with only a smidgen of humidity in the air.
