In what will be one of the most quiet forecasts of the year, Canadian high pressure will bring comfort throughout the area for the next couple of days.
We will still be on track for an A+ weekend at the shore and mainland. A stationary front will sit to our south, and high pressure will keep the comfortable air in. Both days will see blue skies or sunshine mixing with a few clouds. Bring the sunscreen if you will be in sunlight for more than 20 minutes, thanks to the “very high” UV Index. Leave the windows open, too, even during the day.
Afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid-80s will be on target for this time of year. Low temperatures will be 60-65 along and east of the parkway. West of there will dip into the 50s.
Perhaps a caveat will be the west-northwest winds Saturday. That would be it, though. All outdoor work, beach time or plans are a go.
Monday will see high pressure shift offshore. We’ll have southwest winds around the clockwise spinning high. Temperatures will stay in the mid-80s, but dew points will remain in the dry upper 50s.
The main focus of the forecast will be a low-pressure system that will eject out of the Northern Plains. Humidity will shoot up Monday night, and you’ll want the air conditioning or fans on at night.
The exact details on the rain will have to wait for one more day. However, showers and storms will be likely at some point Tuesday or Wednesday. Severe weather will not be ruled out.
With the weather so quiet, I wanted to answer a question I sometimes see online. It’s along the lines of, “Why do we use Atlantic City International Airport for our record keeping and official numbers at The Press?” The reason has to do with two things: length of observations and how the observations are being taken.
Atlantic City International Airport is a first-order station. That refers to weather stations that are professionally maintained over a long period of time. However, in the 1990s, consolidation led to the creation of the Automated Surface Observing System (ASOS). There are hourly and even sub-hourly observations taken here. A.C. Airport has observations going back to 1943. Before that, A.C. Marina goes back to 1873. That’s among the longest in the country.
Millville Executive Airport and Cape May County Airport in Lower Township both have ASOS stations, but do not have the length or historical reliability as A.C. Airport.
Cape May does have a long period of records dating back to 1894. However, it is a cooperative station, which are usually manned by volunteer observers. They are reliable, and we owe great gratitude to those people. That being said, there is no professional historical guidance with them.
Thanks to Jim Eberwine, long time National Weather Service Meteorologist, for the assistance on that answer.
Triple digit heat and a foot plus of rain: July 2019 South Jersey Climate Roundup
7
That's where South Jersey (Middlesex, Mercer, Monmouth counties on south) ranks in the 125 year history on record for hottest Julys. We were three degrees above average, helped by...
100 degrees
... The first 100 degree day at Atlantic City International Airport. This was part of the 7 day heat wave from July 16 to 22 that broke five temperature records.
Robinson notes that 100 degree days haven't increased in frequency, but the number of above average days have.
5.33 inches
That was the average rainfall in South Jersey during the month of July. That ranks 39 out of 125 years of record keeping. However, while Cape May County generally saw the lowest rainfall totals (in part due to the Cape May bubble)...
13.29 inches of rain
... fell at a Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS) station in Stafford Township, more than double the monthly average. The extreme total was based largely upon two torrential downpours that brought 5.70 inches and 5.50 inches, respectively.
Just about 10 blocks away, another CoCoRaHS observer "only" saw 8.70 inches of rain for the month, owning to the fact that summertime rain is very localized.
16 degrees
That was the swing in water temperatures in Atlantic City from July 22, when it was 73 degrees, to July 23, when it was 57 degrees.
Extreme upwelling caused the rapid plunge in water temperatures, despite coming off the heels of the seven day heat wave.
Southwest winds, which often bring our warmest temperatures on land, bring the iciest waters to the ocean.
