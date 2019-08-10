In an ode to the Wildwoods, we continue to ride the bright and comfortable sunshine tram car through the weekend and into the beginning of the new week. Then, a round of strong to severe storms will pass through.
Temperatures will have quite the range starting Sunday. The calm wind and clear sky promote something called “radiational cooling,” where the heat from the day can escape straight into outer space. If we didn’t have our wonderful ocean or bays, we’d all likely be in the 50s.
Alas, we’re spoiled with the sea shores. With the waters warm, we’ll be in the upper 60s in the shore towns. Places like Woodbine, in the Pine Barrens, will be in the mid-50s, with everywhere else in between. Overall, a nice morning to leave the windows open.
You can keep the windows open all day long. High pressure will remain close to us, keeping a light northwesterly wind in our forecast. A sea breeze will develop during the afternoon. This will keep the shore below 80 actually, though with full sunshine it’ll feel quite nice. The mainland will get up to the low 80s.
If you’re lucky enough to extend the weekend a bit, or if you’re weekend starts when the shore starts to clear out, you’ll have a winner. Temperatures will fall through the 70s and probably get into the 60s in some spots by midnight. By morning, lows will range from around 60 offshore to around 70 at the shore.
High pressure will slide offshore Monday. Winds will still be light, but some moisture will move in from the low levels of the atmosphere. Dew points will rise, but you will only notice a smidgen of it. Plentiful sunshine prevails. Highs will reach the mid-80s just about everywhere.
Clouds and moisture will pile in Monday night. Air conditioners and plenty of circulating air will be needed again. Low temperatures Tuesday morning will be balmy, in the low to mid-70s.
So, details do emerge on the mid-week system. In short, Tuesday will be wetter than Wednesday. Neither day will be a washout, though, I wouldn’t plan too many outdoor activities Tuesday. Severe weather will also be a threat, too.
Here are the specifics:
UPPER TOWNSHIP — Koy Connors spends his days in a bathing suit, hat and orange sunglasses wi…
We’ll see two rounds of wet weather Tuesday. The first will be sometime mid-morning to early afternoon. This should just be showers, with perhaps a few storms.
Then, we’ll get into the warm sector.
Temperatures will likely spike to near 90 and feel like 100 with the humidity (shores stay in the 80s). We will be mostly dry for the rest of the afternoon and perhaps evening.
VENTNOR — Meet Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci as hurricane season kicks into full gear Aug…
Afterwards, a cold front will pass. This will bring thunderstorm activity. Depending on the timing, severe weather will be in the realm of possibility.
The front will then stall out Wednesday. I’d imagine hit or miss thunderstorms for much of the day.
It’s not enough to cancel your pool or beach plans, but stay weather aware.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.