Sunday will be a nice day to be outside, by February standards, before another workweek features multiple opportunities for rain, and perhaps the elusive “s” word, snow, as well.
We’ll kick off our Sunday with temperatures in the jacket-and-gloves mid-20s on the mainland, with around 32 degrees at the shore. Clouds will be present, courtesy of a weak disturbance. However, it should be dry, save for an outside chance of a shower until 9 a.m.
Otherwise, the clouds will go away and sunshine will come out to play. High pressure will be located in New England (something that will pop up again later in this column), which will push a southeast wind onto shore.
The result will be upper 40s to near 50 for high temperatures.
It’ll be a nice day for outdoor projects or exercise.
Sunday evening will be quiet, with temperatures slowly sliding through the 40s.
After midnight, clouds will increase. Lows will bottom out on either side of 40, well above our average lows.
We then find ourselves in a setup similar to last week’s. A front will meander around the region, sending waves of low pressure along with it.
That means multiple precipitation chances. We’ll start with Monday. Rain showers will start between 9 a.m. and noon.
A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens durin…
It will not be a washout, but if you need large chunks of dry time, you likely won’t have it. Scattered showers will be present as a cold front sags through the state. It will be a mild day, with low 50s for highs.
Showers will continue right into Monday night with areas of fog likely present, too. A quarter- to a half-inch of rain likely will fall Monday.
Tuesday will see a coastal low pressure ride along the front, which will be to our south. Steadier periods of rain will be likely in Cape May County, where a washout is likely, turning more scattered the farther northwest you go. I’d move any outdoor plans to Wednesday just to be safe. Highs will again be around 50 on a southeast wind.
We’re going to thread the needle, but I believe Wednesday will be a dry day and will actually feature sun.
We’ll be back to seasonable, meaning mid-40s for highs.
Thursday and Friday are going to bear watching.
Another high pressure system will move into New England. That will pour colder and drier air into our region. However, another low pressure system will ride along the front in Virginia or North Carolina.
That will set up a battle for precipitation: rain vs. snow.
Snow lovers: It’s a good setup. Anti-snow people: It’s been mild, and these setups produce a rain-vs.-snow line somewhere in central or southern New Jersey.
At that point, we’ll see some kind of precipitation to end the week.
However, what it will be will need to wait until our Monday night video or Tuesday’s column.
