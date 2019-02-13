MARGATE — Standing on the 500-foot Margate fishing pier, you might notice something unusual at low tide.
There's more sand below than water, some have complained for years, creating conditions not ideal for those casting a rod.
But there are talks between the state, city officials and the local fishing club to change that with a 125-foot extension of the pier.
The Department of Environmental Protection, the city and the Anglers Club of Absecon Island have been in discussions about increasing the length of the pier ever since the Army Corps of Engineers completed its beachfill project in Margate two years ago. The project resulted in excess sand at the foot of the pier.
"There's a lack of water for fishers to fish," said Margate Commissioner and former state lawmaker John Amodeo. "As it sits now, it's very limited."
Initially, the DEP provided $300,000 for a 65-foot extension after the beachfill project was finished, said agency spokesman Larry Hajna.
But that plan hasn't been executed yet, and it may not be enough to accommodate fishermen, Hajna said, so the DEP is in talks to offer additional money to build a longer pier.
Hajna did not know how much longer it may be extended, but Amodeo said it could be 125 feet. Amodeo said engineers' studies were completed to determine the appropriate length.
"The revised length of the extension is being discussed," Hajna said.
The Anglers Club of Absecon Island, founded in 1923, owns the pier. The organization's president, Jeff Rutizer, said negotiations are underway to lengthen it, but he declined to comment further.
"There's no contract or agreement," he said. "We're still in negotiations."
The nonprofit's members pay annual fees to access the pier and maintain it. In 2016, the group took in $55,859 from contributions and grants, according to 990 forms filed with Guidestar.com.
After Hurricane Sandy in 2012, the pier sustained $100,000 in damages and a surplus of sand collected underneath it. The club paid for the repairs without assistance from government agencies.
The pier has been closed to the public for nearly 100 years. But open access would be required if money is used from the DEP's open space program, called Green Acres, Hajna said.
"The use of Green Acres money would trigger a requirement for public access," Hajna said. "At this point, the issue of public access is being discussed."
