The man charged with dismembering and moving the human remains of a Vineland woman has been charged with first degree murder, along with other charges, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.
Dennis Parrish, 52, of Vineland, was also charged on July 21 with fourth degree obstructing administration of law and other governmental function, fourth degree tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and third degree hindering apprehension or prosecution.
On July 12, Parrish was charged with desecration of human remains and moving human remains.
Troopers from the Port Norris station were called at 8:17 a.m. July 2 to Banks Road near Lummistown Road in Lawrence Township to investigate after a passerby found the remains of 32-year-old Tonya Cook, of Vineland. Cook had been burned and dismembered.
Parrish has been detained pending trial.
