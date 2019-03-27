Atlantic City Police Department


NEW YORK—A Bronx man wanted for a February shooting near Windsor and Ventnor avenues in Atlantic City was arrested Friday in New York, according to the Atlantic City Police Department.

Luis Mercado-Cabrera, 25, fled to New York, and detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit identified him as the suspect following an investigation.

A previous report said the city's gunshot detection system alerted police to the attack at 1:35 a.m. Police found an 18-year-old from Atlantic City with a gunshot wound in his leg and an 18-year-old from Ventnor with injuries from an assault.

Mercado-Cabrera is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose—and will be held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility once extradited from New York.

