NEW YORK—A Bronx man wanted for a February shooting near Windsor and Ventnor avenues in Atlantic City was arrested Friday in New York, according to the Atlantic City Police Department.
Luis Mercado-Cabrera, 25, fled to New York, and detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit identified him as the suspect following an investigation.
A previous report said the city's gunshot detection system alerted police to the attack at 1:35 a.m. Police found an 18-year-old from Atlantic City with a gunshot wound in his leg and an 18-year-old from Ventnor with injuries from an assault.
Mercado-Cabrera is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose—and will be held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility once extradited from New York.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.