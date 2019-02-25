A 24 year-old Pennsylvania man turned himself in to the Sea Isle City police department and was arrested for aggravated assault Friday, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Chief Thomas McQuillen.
Police had previously announced that they needed the publics help identifying a suspect who assaulted someone on Feb. 16 inside the La Costa Lounge located at 4000 Landis Avenue, knocking them unconscious.
The suspect accused in this assault was identified as Daniel B. Smyth, of Springfield Township, PA.
Officials credited the arrest to numerous tips and information provided by the public in response to their initial news release.
Smyth turned himself in to the Sea Isle City Police Department and was subsequently charged with second degree Aggravated Assault- Purposely Attempt to Cause Serious Bodily Injury and third degree Aggravated Assault- Cause Significant Bodily Injury.
Smyth was processed and released with summonses pending court proceedings.
Detective Scarano, Detective Sergeant Bradshaw, along with the Cape May County Prosecutors Office and numerous Law Enforcement Agencies assisted with this investigation.
Prosecutor Sutherland and Chief McQuillen applauded the assistance from the Public in making this arrest possible.
