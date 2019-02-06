Carousel Cape May icon.jpg

NORTH CAPE MAY — A Villas man hits a parked car before veering off road and hitting a home in the community.

The Lower Township Police Department, Town Bank Fire Department and Lower Township Rescue responded to a report that an SUV hit a home Tuesday morning.

Officers arrived at the home in the 100 block of Pontaxit Avenue and determined that all residents were out of the house and there were no reported injuries.

The sole occupant and driver of the vehicle, Jesse Shaw, 22, of the Villas, was uninjured and able to get out of the car before police arrived, police said.

According to a news release from the department, a preliminary investigation revealed that Shaw's car had first hit a parked motor vehicle, which caused the right front wheel assembly to dislodge.

Police said his car then veered off the road to the right, at the corner of Pontaxit Avenue and Kechemeche Street. He then drove up on the yard and hit the residence, causing visible damage to the foundation.

Lower Township Building Inspector Gary Playford responded to the scene and deemed the residence safe for occupancy, police said.

This incident is still currently under investigation by Patrol Officer Jonathan Scheck.

