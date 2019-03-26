New Jersey's push to legalize recreational marijuana stalls

Senate President Steve Sweeney, left, speaks to reporters in Trenton, N.J., Monday, March 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

 The Associated Press

GALLOWAY — State Senate President Steve Sweeney will hold a town hall meeting with the public, to discuss how to deal with the state's fiscal problems, April 3 at the Stockton University Atlantic City Academic Center.

Sweeney will discuss his Path to Progress, the report of the New Jersey Economic and Fiscal Policy Working Group, followed by a town hall style question-and-answer session, according to Stockton.

This is one of several town hall meetings Sweeney has held around the state.

The report covers pension and benefit reform, education reform, county and municipal government reform and shared services, and state and local government tax structure.

Moderators will be Stockton alumna Brigid Callahan Harrison, a political science and law professor at Montclair State University; and John Froonjian from the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University.

