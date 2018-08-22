ATLANTIC CITY— Water quality advisories are in effect for beaches on Georgia Avenue and Missouri Avenue in the city, according to the Department of Environmental Protection’s website.
The two beaches are the central locations for Wednesday's airshow.
An advisory was also in effect in Long Beach Township in Ocean County.
The advisories come from local health departments testing for fecal bacteria in the ocean from animals and people, according to DEP spokesman Lawrence Hajna.
Swimming advisories warn the public of unhealthy water conditions and additional sampling is conducted until water quality results are again within the standard.
Beaches are only closed if two consecutive samples collected at a bathing beach exceed the state standard.
