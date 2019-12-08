Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Our much anticipated pair of storm systems will impact the area from Monday until early Wednesday. While mostly rain will fall, some wintry weather will cap off the event with the coldest day of the season so far to come Wednesday.
Showers will begin the daytime hours Monday. Carry the umbrella, or whatever you need to stay dry. Temperatures will be 40-45 degrees.
A strong southerly wind will blow throughout the day. Sustained winds will be 15-25 mph, with gusts 30-40 mph, highest along the shore. No wind-related issues will be expected, save for some blown over garbage cans. These southerly winds will boost our temperatures big time, though. We’ll be talking around 60 for afternoon highs, about a dozen degrees above average.
Morning showers will turn into a steadier, soaking rain for the afternoon. This will continue into the evening as a strong low pressure system moves through the Great Lakes.
Areas of roadway flooding will be possible, but no coastal flooding according to at the latest data.
Then, we’ll be caught in a lull starting before midnight Monday night as we lose influence from the actual low pressure system and wait for a strong cold front to come through.
The result will be a mild Monday night. Low temperatures will only be 55 to 60 degrees. Honestly, you could leave the windows open if you weren’t concerned about a shower passing through with the windows open.
Moving into Tuesday, it looks even more likely that we will have some dry time.
During the day, I’d only expect isolated showers until dusk. In fact, some of you could be completely dry. While it won’t look the nicest with the cloudy sky, it will be warm, with 60-65 readings. Hey, get out and enjoy if you can! Unless you have a zero tolerance for rain, outdoor work and exercise should be fine.
Steadier showers move back into the picture between 5 to 8 p.m. Rain will fall into the evening as temperatures will race downward. We’ll go through the 50s and 40s by midnight and then the 30s for the rest of the night.
This does raise the concern for a changeover to snow at the end. The precipitation, regardless of what it will be, will end between 9 a.m. and noon Wednesday. I expect a rain and snow mix inland after 5 a.m., perhaps making it to the shore for the very end.
This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.
