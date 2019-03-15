NORTHFIELD— Six people were taken into custody at the FBI field office, two in handcuffs, early Friday morning as part of the ongoing compounding medication fraud scheme.
All are set to appear in federal court in Camden this afternoon.
The fraud first came to light in July 2017 after reports of federal subpoenas in Margate, Ventnor and Atlantic City requesting information about employee health benefits.
The people surrendered to authorities.
None of those led out chose to speak; some made efforts to conceal their hands.
Lawyers for some of those in question were present, but declined to comment.
Agents lead suspects into unmarked cars in 20-30 minute intervals.
Special agent Jessica Weisman confirmed that the FBI is in the process of conducting official activity, but would not give any more detail. She forwarded all comment to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
The U.S. Attorney's Office did not immediately respond for comment.
The story is developing check back for more details.
