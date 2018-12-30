It’s understandable that after 17 years attending Margate’s polar bear plunge Kirk Battles has a hard time deciding what he’s going to wear.
He’s already made appearances at the annual event on the Essex Avenue beach with a red and white Viking hat, a green leisure suit and — his favorite — a costume that turns him into a walking pack of chewing gum.
While some might avoid exposing themselves to air and ocean temperatures of less than 40 degrees, Battles, of Marmora, sees the plunge as a celebration.
“You’re starting off the new year kind of like a baptism,” Battles said. “It’s the first day of the year. Why not take a dive in the ocean?”
Brian Hikersevens Schweikert, who has attended the plunge in Atlantic City for the past seven years, shares this same passion for the event. He has worn the same hat for the last few years and stands out among the hundreds of people at this event as the “purple hair guy.”
“It’s a good time, and it adds that little extra. People can think you’re goofy or crazy, but it’s kind of like an alter ego — a polar bear superhero,” he said.
But while Schweikert gets ready to debut a new rhinestone hat and Battles doesn’t know if he will wear a taco suit to the beach this year, they both know what to bring to stay warm.
Schweikert, who is from Pennsylvania, once served as a Navy diver stationed at a loch in Scotland and is no stranger to cold waters.
He said hypothermia can start at around 50 degrees but noted that the most serious dangers arise when exposure is longer than a hurried jump into the ocean.
“There should be no problem with anybody getting warm again with that shortness of the time. It’s when you get into those extreme situations,” Schweikert said.
Schweikert, a self-proclaimed adrenaline junkie, said that he personally has felt a sudden warmth after he leaps from the water that he describes as “zen-like.”
“It’s like watching the very peak of a sun rise or the very tip of a sun set: you’ll get that flash before it goes away,” he said. “When you come out of that water, there’s this exhilarating warmth that comes over your body, but if you don’t get it, you missed it.”
That’s Schweikert’s personal experience, but he advises plungers to bring extra clothes to cover their extremities, especially their hands and feet.
Battles, a Margate City firefighter, typically comes prepared to stay and enjoy the beach day long past the speedy jump into the water.
And his costumes aren’t the only things that turn heads: He usually sets up a spacious white tent outfitted with portable heater and even a bathroom. He sometimes also stockpiles buckets of warm water to speed up the heating process.
Battles advises new plungers to come prepared and even said having a support team on the beach to hold clothes or toss someone a towel can help.
“I would have a robe because then you can dry off and get that robe on and start getting dressed from the bottom up. Whatever it takes just get your clothes on and get warm,” he said.
While it’s important to stay warm after jumping into the water, the body’s response to cold water immersion also can begin before they feel a single drop.
Dr. Andrew Berman, director of pulmonary and critical care at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, is a specialist in lung functions. According to Berman, the anticipation of jumping in can cause people to become anxious and hyperventilate.
This may be more common for new divers. More comfortable experts might not have this hurried breathing.
“From my point of view, I certainly would have some anticipatory stress,” Berman said.
Some of the riskiest parts of the plunge, Berman said, most likely occur in the first few seconds when the body goes through “cold shock,” which is followed by hyperventilation when divers are adjusting to their surroundings.
“When there’s this plunge into really cold water, there’s this fast drop in skin temperature, and the respiratory response is something like a gasp — a deep inhalation,” Berman said.
He also added that when someone is immersed in this cold water they typically have less of an ability to hold their breath.
“The potential problem for that is you’re jumping into water and your physiological response ... the concern obviously would be inhaling water,” Berman said.
While Berman noted that this is the body’s response, he said that drowning may not be a high risk considering if jump involved in polar bear plunge is a quick one.
“It certainly seems like a set up for something can happen, but at the same time I think these things happen so quickly that it’s more physiolocal than it is clinical,” he said.
Local emergency officials also do their best to make sure that these events area as safe as they can be.
Atlantic City, Brigantine and Margate fire departments all plan to have multiple firefighters outfitted with dry suits and armed with rescue boards ready to respond to any water emergencies.
“Our guys are all trained to deal with hypothermia,” Atlantic City Fire Chief Scott Evans said.
Margate Fire Chief Dan Adams said the department trains several times during the year using their suits and even got to practice in the frozen bay last year.
“The guys actually got the suits on and actually went onto the ice and into the water to get someone and practice this,” he said.
Many of the Margate firefighters also have previous experience with water rescues, Adams said.
“The good thing is a lot of our firefighters are current or former lifeguards, which helps us tenfold when it comes to looking at the water and seeing anyone that could be potentially in danger,” Adams said.
The departments also plan to create elevated vantage points at their respective plunges to keep a watchful eye on many participants.
Brigantine plans to station its incident commander on a lifeguard tower and will put up color-coded flags on the beach to make locating an emergency easier for rescuers, Chief Tighe Platt said.
“If there’s any question whatsoever, wave for help and call for help and someone will be there immediately,” Adams said.
Berman also advised that a polar bear plunge could be a trigger for people who have asthma. He warned people with asthma to avoid this activity.
Evans also warned that young children and the elderly may be at risk during these plunges and advised that they sit out the polar bear plunge for safety reasons.
With all these measures in place, the event attracts a certain die hard plunger.
“Its the challenge of it,” Battles said.
“Its an adrenaline-driven movement,” Schweikert said. “I think it takes someone who’s willing to take a chance to broaden their horizons.”
