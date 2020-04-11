Question: As we worked to ready our home for its sale in the near future, my husband and I made a list of toys and games left behind by our children and grandchildren whose permission we have to include them in an upcoming garage sale. One of the items is an interesting 1970s “boxed” Oscar the Grouch Talking Alarm Clock, in perfect condition as it was the second one given to our son who only played with the first one he received. The wind-up toy is battery operated and features Oscar offering a morning greeting as he peers out of a trash can. Marked “Bradley,” the talking alarm clock lets everyone know “It’s going to be another Grouchy day.” We would appreciate anything you can tell us about the clock’s maker and if it is considered a collectible. — C.L., Wildwood
Answer: Your son’s battery-driven, manually wound 1970s “Sesame Street” Oscar the Grouch talking alarm clock, complete in its box, was made by the Bradley Time Division of the Elgin National Watch Company.
Known for its elegant pocket watches and wristwatches, the firm produced unusual Disney and Sesame Street character watches and clocks from 1933 to 1985.
This year, a boxed 1970s Oscar the Grouch talking alarm clock like yours commanded $170, and another brought $153.
Question: Among some treasures I discovered and purchased last year at a neighborhood yard sale was a 17-inch-high, pull-string, 6-line male talking doll in its 1987 original box. Dressed in a gray suit, red bow tie and white shoes, it is described as a “Lesney Matchbox Pee-Wee Herman Play House ventriloquist doll.” Can you provide information about Lesney, Herman and this Matchbox doll? — S.N., Fortescue
Answer: Your talking doll is a toy made by Lesney Products, a popular British toy brand. Famous for its line of original, die-cast Matchbox toys introduced in 1953, Lesney released its 17-inch-high Pee-Wee Herman Ventriloquist Talking Doll in 1987. When Pee-Wee’s string is pulled, he talks, expressing six curious, classic Herman remarks.
Herman’s fame grew from his successful 1980s Saturday morning TV show, “Pee-Wee’s Playhouse,” and a series of films. He was a comic, fictional character created and played by American actor, writer, film producer, game show host and comedian Paul Reubens.
Presently valued more as collectors’ items than toys, some Pee-Wee Herman ventriloquist talking dolls recently sold for $30 to $60, based on condition. One mint doll, discovered in a sealed box, drew $100.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresby alyce81@hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
