A Hammonton man and Pennsauken woman were charged with possession and intent to distribute crystal meth and marijuana on Jan. 17, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's office.
The Atlantic County Regional SWAT Team executed a search warrant at 65 year-old Gene Restuccio's Reading Avenue home in Hammonton where officials said they found more than one ounce of crystal methamphetamine, approximately one pound of marijuana, drug packaging material, two shotguns- one of which was loaded- and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.
Restuccio, along with Jessica Paolini, 35, of Pennsauken were taken into custody.
According to the release, the arrests followed an ongoing narcotics investigation by the newly formed High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force – Atlantic City Division.
Atlantic County joined the federally funded program, which provides assistance to law enforcement agencies operating in areas determined to be critical drug-trafficking regions of the country, in October.
“The resources of the Liberty Atlantic HIDTA, Atlantic City Division offer our area a unique opportunity to reduce the flow of narcotics and ultimately the rate of drug violence. This case represents the first of what we hope to be many in our effort to reduce crime,” Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner stated.
Paolini was arrested with third degree charges of possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of crystal methamphetamine and second degree charges of possession of crystal methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute Controlled Dangerous Substances.
Restuccio was arrested with the same charges as well as an additional second degree charge for possession of a firearm while committing a Controlled Dangerous Substance offense.
Paolini was released on a summons. Restuccio was lodged at the Atlantic County Justice Facility and will have a detention hearing Wednesday before Judge Benjamin Podolnick.
Tyner said this was a joint effort by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Unit, the Hammonton Police Department and members of the Pleasantville Police Department K9 Unit.
Participating HIDTA Atlantic County Agencies include the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, the Galloway Township Police Department, the Hamilton Township Police Department, the Atlantic City Police Department, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, the Egg Harbor Township Police Department and the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Department.
