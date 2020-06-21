For the eight years she has owned her tattoo business, there was something of a party atmosphere, said Sue Moerder of Moerder Tattoos in Hammonton.
“Normally somebody would come in, and I’d have a cheese platter, water, soda and other drinks,” said Moerder, 60. “They would bring friends. This room has been filled up with people.”
Moerder’s tattoo room sits just off an art gallery full of her “assemblage art,” pieces made of animal bones combined with man-made items.
When she reopens Monday, the social interaction will be one-on-one.
Monday is the first day that personal care businesses, including barber shops, hair salons and tattoo parlors, can reopen according to Stage 2 of Gov. Phil Murphy’s multistage approach.
As part of the adjustments to adhere to state guidelines, only minors will be permitted to bring friends or family members with them, Moerder said. Everyone else will have to come alone, have his or her temperature taken before entering, wear a mask and face shield, and liberally use hand sanitizer.
“If they don’t have a mask, I will supply one,” said Moerder, who has a solo business so doesn’t have to worry about social distancing for co-workers. “We will both wear a mask and a (plastic) face shield.”
It’s part of the new reality during the ongoing attempt to quell spread of the novel coronavirus.
Jamie Corpes, 35, owner and one of six tattoo artists and one piercer at Inkuisition in Egg Harbor Township, stressed that tattoo businesses have always taken strict infection control measures, because tattooing involves exposure to blood.
“We’re kind of set up for it already,” Corpes said of her five-year-old business. But she was spending a few days leading up to reopening Monday making some changes, like deep cleaning the shop and putting tape on the floor to guide social distancing.
“We already use (disposable) barriers on tables, and treat everyone that comes in as if they have a communicable disease,” Corpes said. “The difference is that face shield.”
She said a couple of the artists already used the plastic coverings over the entire face including the eyes.
Now all the artists will use them — particularly whenever working on a part of the body, like a collarbone, that is close to someone’s face.
“As a tattoo shop in general there are already guidelines we have to adhere to — every 6 to 8 feet we have to have a washing station. It dictates how close together artists are when working,” Corpes said. “We have private rooms, so when someone comes in, they are already in an enclosed space.”
She, too, will only allow the person getting the tattoo in the room with the artist.
“They have to leave their moral support at home and come alone,” Corpes said.
Social media makes it easier to minimize face-to-face interactions, Corpes said. Appointments and other interactions can be done via email or the website.
“It’s not a big deal to cut back on in-person discussions as far as design work goes,” she said. “Customers upload an image of what they want, and pick style, price range, dates, artists and contact information. Reception forwards it to artists. We screen everything to make sure it’s the best fit and correspond to set up the appointment. It’s not that crazy different.”
Most of the real differences are administrative, she said. She has augmented consent forms to make sure people are aware of the risks of being exposed to the virus in public spaces. She has also had to submit documents to her insurance company, to make sure she is covered for COVID-related issues.
Hammonton’s Moerder said the COVID-19 pandemic and the business shutdown to control the virus gave her a chance to reevaluate her life.
“I’m 60, and I’m tired,” Moerder said. “I have been tattooing 17 years, and I’m looking forward to doing art the way I want to do it.”
She stressed she is not leaving the field because of financial strain from the shutdown, or worries about operating in the post-COVID era. She will keep doing tattoos for customers who were in the process of getting one when the shutdown happened, and for the many people who still hold her gift certificates.
It’s more about having three months to reevaluate her future, she said.
Before becoming a tattoo artist she was a commercial artist for 20 years. Now it’s time to do what she really loves, she said.
She won’t miss the stress of tattooing, a business in which she creates permanent art on people’s bodies, and needs their cooperation in keeping still for the end result to be excellent.
But she said, she will miss the conversations.
“You are kind of like a therapist,” Moerder said. “I have stopped doing a tattoo and called for resources to get (a woman who is being abused) out of a home. I’m a Christian, and a couple of times I have been in the right situation to lead someone to Christ.”
She is selling much of her art and putting the building — which includes her second floor home — on the market, Moerder said.
Corpes is ready to move into the post-COVID world and make adjustments, she said.
But she hopes the public will understand that things may take a little longer.
“With businesses opening back up, people just naturally want to revert to normalcy and we’re not able to do that,” Corpes said. “I know people are trying to be patient ... but we need a little more patience. Give us a minute to breathe and get it together to make sure you have the same level of attention.”
