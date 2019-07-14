Gilda's Club South Jersey held its fourth Annual Dragon Boat Festival at Lake Lenape Park in Mays Landing on Sunday. The event was a total sellout with 37 teams entered in the competition.
The goal of the event was to raise $100,000 for the organization.
"This is our biggest fundraiser," said Eileen Dillon, director of special events and marketing. "This helps to pay for all of our programs that are free to cancer patients and their supportive families."
