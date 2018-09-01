ATLANTIC CITY — A teen boy was taken to the hospital Saturday evening after lifeguards pulled him from the ocean at St. James Place, according to officials.
At 6:33 p.m., the Atlantic City Fire Department responded to call for a person drowning at North Carolina Avenue, but the incident occurred at St. James Place, Fire Chief Scott Evans said.
There, firefighters found Atlantic City Beach Patrol lifeguards, who were on duty at Kentucky Avenue, performing CPR on the boy.
Firefighters then transported him to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.
Beach Patrol senior Lt. John Ammerman said Sunday that the boy was breathing and alert once he was transported from the beach.
Ammerman said the rescue started after hours on a closed beach and warned residents and beach-goers to use caution on unguarded beaches and not to swim without a lifeguard present.
“The male was conscious when he got to the hospital,” Evans said. “The firefighters assisted the lifeguards in getting the victim off of the beach because of the urgency."
Atlantic City EMS also responded.
Staff Writer Erin Serpico contributed to this report.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.