EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An Ocean View teenager drove a car into the front window of an Egg Harbor Township daycare center Saturday.
The business was closed at the time and no one was injured in the crash, which occurred at 5 p.m. at the English Creek Academy Early Years daycare on English Creek Avenue.
The teen was driving a 2007 Toyota 4Runner without a license, police said.
An inspector deemed the building secure and it reopened Monday.
Egg Harbor Township police are continuing an investigation into the crash. Traffic summonses are pending, police said.
