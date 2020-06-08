102319_nws_tyner 463

ATLANTIC CITY — A 17-year-old male shooting victim was found dead Monday afternoon on Blaine Avenue, according to news released Monday by Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner.

An active homicide investigation started after Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office's major crimes unit responded to the location, Tyner said.

This is a cooperative investigation by the Prosecutor's Office and the city police department, Tyner said.

No further information will be released at this time, Tyner said.

