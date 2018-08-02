AVALON — A 16-year-old from Pennsylvania was charged in several car burglaries last year, according to police.
Police originally received a report of several car burglaries resulting in $18,300 in thefts, according to the police department’s Facebook page.
After posting video on the department’s Facebook page, police said they received multiple anonymous calls and the suspect was identified.
On July 11, the juvenile, of Bryan Mawr, PA, was charged with burglary, receiving stolen property and theft. Charges were mailed to the suspect’s attorney, police said.
