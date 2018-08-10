MIDDLE TOWNSHIP – A teenager told police that an unidentified man grabbed him by the shirt in Rio Grande on Wednesday and that he had to fight off the suspect, police said.
Police said they received a call Wednesday evening from a 16-year-old who said that while walking on 2nd Street, a man grabbed him by the shirt and neck. The teenager was able to fight the man off and punch him in the face, police said.
The suspect then entered his car – described as a dark blue Honda Civic – and left the area, police said.
The area was searched and neighboring jurisdictions were notified of the incident, according to police.
The juvenile said that the suspect never attempted to get him into the vehicle nor did he try to take anything from him.
The suspect is a white man, approximately 5’10” tall, 200 pounds and in his late 40’s with a 5 o’clock shadow.
