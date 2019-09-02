Just because the calendar says the high tourist summer season is over, doesn’t mean the temperatures have to follow suit.
The thermometer will climb as summer wanes away, with tropical concerns from Hurricane Dorian still being monitored.
Tuesday morning will start off with areas of fog. Temperatures begin 65-70 degrees, so still a little summery as September continues to move in.
High pressure will be in store for the day. Winds will blow gently from the north and it’ll be a pretty comfortable day out there. It’ll be a locals summer special, for the first day of locals summer.
High temperatures will sit in the low 80s, right around average for this time of the year.
Winds will then turn to a southerly direction overnight. This will pump a little moisture into the air.
You’ll likely want the air conditioning on, even as temperatures fall during the evening. It’ll be good for all outdoor plans, though. Come Wednesday morning, lows will be 65-70 again.
I still believe we have a good chance for inland locations to reach 90 on Wednesday. The shore will stay about 10 degrees cooler. As the south to southeast winds blow, we’ll get some extra heat into the region. It’ll be a mostly sunny day.
Clouds will build Wednesday night as a cold front begins to pass through. Scattered showers will develop between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. The area with the best chance of seeing wet weather will be in western Atlantic County as well as all of Ocean County. So, still water your plants.
Then, we begin to see the impacts of Hurricane Dorian. That will start Thursday with northeasterly winds around the counter-clockwise spinning low pressure.
Temperatures will fall into the mid-70s as a result, with a good amount of cloud cover and a little bit of a damp feel in the air.
From Thursday afternoon to Saturday, all eyes will be on Dorian. We said that Tuesday would be the day to know what the results would be. While I am writing this on Monday, there are some things to know.
First is the tightening of that impact window I just mentioned. Secondly would be the range of impacts.
I do believe we will get a brush by from the system. Expect high surf, dangerous rip currents and minor- to perhaps moderate-stage coastal flooding.
In terms of wind or rain, expect winds to be stiff out of the northeast or east. I’m leaning toward staying below tropical storm force (39 mph) strength, though a few gusts in the 40s will be likely.
Rain is the big wild card.
I don’t anticipate any major rain issues.
Saturday could wind up to be a dry and breezy day with improving conditions. What we definitely do know, though, is that Sunday and Monday are returning to great locals summer conditions.
