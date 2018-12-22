Weather Seaville
Betsy Filippo, of Dennis Township, loads groceries into her car at the local market in Seaville as heavier rain began to fall Tuesday.

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer

The winter solstice brought little in the form of wintry weather as a warm temperature was broken as a drenching rain continued to fall for parts of the day.

Atlantic City International Airport only dropped down to 52 degrees on Friday. That ties the record for the maximum low temperature for the date, last set in 2013. Records at the airport go back to 1943. Of course, many did not necessarily enjoy that balmy weather. A soaking rain continued through the morning, with hit or miss showers and plenty of cloud cover for the p.m. hours. The rainfall was also enough to make the airport the wettest year, ever, on record. 

That 52 degree reading is 25 degrees above average for the date. Who needs to go south for the winter when there a temperature like that? Orlando, Florida averages 52 degrees for a low this time of year. The high temperature reached a balmy 61 degrees, well above where South Jersey should be, but not enough for a record. 

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

