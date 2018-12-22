The winter solstice brought little in the form of wintry weather as a warm temperature was broken as a drenching rain continued to fall for parts of the day.
On The Road will be going to a pair of Cumberland County communities on Thursday, visiting H…
Atlantic City International Airport only dropped down to 52 degrees on Friday. That ties the record for the maximum low temperature for the date, last set in 2013. Records at the airport go back to 1943. Of course, many did not necessarily enjoy that balmy weather. A soaking rain continued through the morning, with hit or miss showers and plenty of cloud cover for the p.m. hours. The rainfall was also enough to make the airport the wettest year, ever, on record.
Atlantic City International Airport has recorded more than 66 inches of precipitation this y…
That 52 degree reading is 25 degrees above average for the date. Who needs to go south for the winter when there a temperature like that? Orlando, Florida averages 52 degrees for a low this time of year. The high temperature reached a balmy 61 degrees, well above where South Jersey should be, but not enough for a record.
More than 2.5 million people will travel in the Garden State this holiday season, according …
Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be speaking at the American Association of Retired Persons e…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.